This has been a phenomenal year for Black television creators, bringing us some of the most captivating, funny, and thought-provoking series across every genre. From comedies that make us laugh out loud to dramas that tug at our heartstrings, these shows reflect the complexity and vibrancy of Black culture like never before. This year’s lineup features great storytelling, powerhouse performances, and bold new ideas that are redefining what representation looks like on-screen. Whether you’re into suspenseful crime thrillers, heartfelt coming-of-age tales, or action-packed adventures, there’s something here for everyone.

Here’s our rundown of the best Black TV shows of 2024, each of them making waves in their own unique way.

Abbott Elementary (ABC) This mockumentary-style sitcom keeps delivering big laughs while tackling the realities of teaching in an underfunded Philadelphia school. Following the hilarious and heartfelt stories of a group of passionate teachers, the show continues to shine a light on the struggles and triumphs of educators everywhere. Quinta Brunson’s whip-smart writing and performance anchor the series, while the ensemble cast adds depth and charm. Abbott Elementary has remained a critical and fan favorite, proving that humor and heart are a winning combo.

All American: Homecoming (The CW) In this CW show, Simone Hicks navigates the pressures of college life at a historically Black university while chasing her tennis dreams. This season dove into her relationships, academic struggles, and the joys of HBCU culture. The show expertly balances sports drama with heartfelt storytelling, offering a relatable and inspiring narrative.

The Vince Staples Show (Netflix) Vince Staples brings his sharp wit and distinct voice to this semi-autobiographical comedy. The series showcases his journey through life, balancing personal struggles with his music career. Each episode dives into hilarious and sometimes heartfelt moments that reveal his unique perspective. The show also doubles as a love letter to his hometown, bringing a slice of Long Beach to the small screen.

Poppa’s House (CBS) Damon Wayans Sr. and Jr. star in this hilarious sitcom about a widowed father trying to rebuild his life. The show’s family-centric humor and heartfelt moments have made it a hit. This inaugural season explored their evolving father-son dynamic, tackling everything from dating to career changes. It’s a feel-good comedy with plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments.

Bel-Air (Peacock) This dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dives deep into Will’s transformation as he moves from Philly to the glamorous hills of Bel-Air. Unlike its predecessor, the series unpacks heavier themes like class, identity, and systemic racism. This past season, the family dynamic is pushed to new heights as secrets unravel, and the tension between Will and his cousins takes center stage. The show’s visual style and stellar performances have kept fans hooked, making it a must-watch.

Beauty in Black (Netflix) Tyler Perry’s latest drama intertwines the lives of Kimmie, a young stripper striving to escape her circumstances, and Mallory Bellarie, a businesswoman at the helm of a prominent haircare empire. As Kimmie seeks a fresh start, she becomes entangled with the affluent yet troubled Bellarie family, uncovering dark secrets and complex power dynamics. The series delves into themes of ambition, resilience, and the stark contrasts between different social strata. With its compelling narrative and strong performances, Beauty in Black has sparked discussions about societal issues and personal agency. Beauty in Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 101 of Beauty in Black. Cr. Calvin Ashford/Netflix © 2024

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix) This hip-hop competition series continues to search for the next big rap star, with celebrity judges mentoring a new wave of talent. The latest season features hosts DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto, and raises the bar with jaw-dropping performances and fierce rivalries. Beyond the music, the show spotlights the artists’ personal journeys, creating emotional and inspiring moments. With its mix of raw talent and polished production, Rhythm + Flow is a game-changer for music reality TV.

Harlem (Prime Video) The fabulous foursome—Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, and Shoniqua Shandai—of Harlem return for another season of career highs, relationship woes, and unforgettable nights out in New York City. This season saw them tackling new challenges while leaning on each other for support. The show’s humor and heart make it a standout, with characters that feel as real as your best friends. Its celebration of friendship and ambition keeps fans coming back for more.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock) This gripping crime drama miniseries, inspired by true events, unfolds on the night of Muhammad Ali’s 1970 comeback fight. The story centers on Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams (Kevin Hart), a hustler who hosts an extravagant afterparty that becomes the target of a daring armed robbery. As Detective J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle) investigates, the series delves into Atlanta’s criminal underworld and its emergence as the “Black Mecca.” With standout performances by Taraji P. Henson and Samuel L. Jackson, the show masterfully blends historical context with intense drama, offering a captivating portrayal of ambition, crime, and cultural transformation.

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu) This legal drama follows defense attorney Jax Stewart as she defends high-profile clients while dealing with her own messy personal life. Her unorthodox methods make her a polarizing figure in the courtroom, but her brilliance is undeniable. The series delivers gripping twists and intense emotional moments.

Get Millie Black (HBO) This crime drama follows Millie-Jean Black, a former detective returning to Jamaica to solve missing persons cases. The show dives into the social and political complexities of the island, adding depth to its mystery-driven plot. With its atmospheric setting and powerful performances, it’s a standout in the genre.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) Donald Glover and Maya Erskine breathe new life into this action-packed remake of the hit film. The series follows a seemingly ordinary married couple who are actually spies tasked with high-stakes missions—and dealing with the ups and downs of marriage. It’s equal parts explosive action and witty banter, delivering thrills and laughs in every episode. With Glover’s creative touch, the show has been praised for its fresh energy and sharp storytelling.

Lioness (Paramount+) This military thriller follows a Marine recruited to infiltrate a terrorist organization by befriending the daughter of its leader. The show stars Zoe Saldaña, and explores themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and the toll of undercover work. Its suspenseful plot twists and stunning action sequences keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Diarra From Detroit (BET+) Diarra uses her humor and grit to navigate life’s curveballs in this feel-good comedy. This season sees her juggling family drama, work challenges, and her search for love, all with her trademark charm. The show’s vibrant setting and relatable stories have struck a chord with viewers. It’s a celebration of resilience, laughter, and the beauty of everyday Black life.