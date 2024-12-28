The Best Albums Of 2024

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the music that defined 2024. From soul-stirring R&B records to groundbreaking hip-hop projects, this year has been nothing short of monumental for Black entertainers. Their creativity, resilience, and innovation have not only elevated the music industry but have also set new standards for artistic excellence. Whether through genre-bending albums or viral moments that transcended music, the past 12 months has been a true celebration of our artistry.

Beyoncé continued her reign this year with Cowboy Carter, which saw her delve into country-inspired sounds while maintaining her signature edge. Ending things off with an epic halftime performance at NRG Stadium on Christmas Day, the Houston native reminded us why she remains the queen of reinvention. “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ’Em” became instant classics, further solidifying her dominance.

On the hip-hop front, Kendrick Lamar dominated the charts—and the culture. His rivalry with Drake was reignited after a standout verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” and it’s been a whirlwind ever since. Lamar’s “Not Like Us” sparked conversations across the industry, while his The Pop Out Concert series showcased his ability to merge lyricism with captivating live performances. The Compton rapper was also chosen to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, in addition to dropping an acclaimed album titled GNX.

In R&B, artists like Leon Thomas, Lucky Daye, and Normani proved that the genre is alive and thriving, and female rap saw an exceptional year with Doechii leading the charge. From her Tiny Desk Concert to Alligator Bites Never Heal, she proved herself a worthy successor to TDE’s mantle. Latto and GloRilla also made their mark, with the latter’s debut Glorious making a mark for female rap albums this year.

From chart-toppers to acclaimed releases, these projects not only shaped the sound of this year, but will undoubtedly inspire the years to come. Let’s take a look at the Best Albums of 2024.

Doechii – ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal showcases a fearless fusion of hip-hop, R&B, neo-soul, and gospel. Dubbed the “Swamp Princess,” the Tampa native pulls from her Florida roots while delivering a mixtape that’s equal parts emotionally raw and technically brilliant. Tracks like “Nissan Altima” highlight her rapid-fire delivery and intricate wordplay, while “Denial Is a River” reveals her ability to navigate vulnerability with sharp wit. With backing from the iconic TDE label, Doechii builds on hip-hop’s legacy while creating something unmistakably her own. It’s a dazzling project that firmly establishes her as one of the most exciting voices of her generation.

Rapsody – ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Rapsody’s Please Don’t Cry is a powerful assertion of identity and artistic freedom, breaking through stereotypes and showcasing the full range of her talent. Across a lush soundscape that blends R&B, gospel, reggae, and trap, the North Carolina rapper delivers provocative bars with ease. Tracks like “Heavy Is the Head” and “Sunflowers in Winter” highlight her ability to weave deeply personal narratives with broader cultural commentary. By rejecting the narrow labels often placed on her as a “conscious rapper,” Rapsody offers a vivid celebration of self-expression and community. Please Don’t Cry isn’t just an album—it’s a clinic in lyrical storytelling and a testament to the multidimensionality of Black womanhood.

Muni Long – ‘Revenge’ Revenge is a deeply personal exploration of love, heartbreak, and resilience, packaged in 14 tracks that highlight her lyrical brilliance. Anchored by standout singles like the empowering “Superpowers” and the Grammy-nominated “Ruined Me,” the album feels like a heartfelt diary entry brought to life. Long’s sharp storytelling and emotional depth shine throughout, while her dynamic vocal range pairs effortlessly with innovative production. With GloRilla as the sole feature, Revenge remains focused on Long’s journey, solidifying her as one of R&B’s most compelling voices. Whether you’re reflecting on love lost or celebrating personal triumph, this album delivers a cathartic and unforgettable experience. 1.86.0-NXHEHDDVRRK7R5C5H4IE25YWOM.0.1-2

Leon Thomas – ‘MUTT’ Thomas’ album combines the sounds of his past with a bold vision for the future of R&B. Drawing inspiration from bluesy rock ‘n’ roll, contemporary R&B, and classic balladry, Thomas seamlessly moves between genres while keeping his soulful voice at the center. Tracks like the guitar-driven “Dancing With Demons” and the tender “Answer Your Phone” highlight his ability to tell deeply personal stories while experimenting sonically. With MUTT, Thomas not only pays homage to the musical influences of his childhood but also pushes the boundaries of modern Black music. It’s a daring and emotionally rich album that cements his place as one of R&B’s most exciting voices.

GloRilla – ‘Glorious’ GloRilla’s debut album Glorious is a triumphant introduction that showcases her versatility, charisma, and sharp lyrical skills. Across its 15 tracks, she seamlessly navigates themes of self-reflection on “Don’t Deserve” featuring Muni Long, spiritual resonance with “Rain Down on Me” alongside Kirk Franklin and Kierra Sheard, and unapologetic fun on the anthemic “TGIF.” Collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion on “How I Look” and T-Pain on the romantic “I Love Her” highlight her ability to shine alongside other stars while maintaining her unique voice. From empowering bangers to thoughtful moments, it’s a confident statement that proves GloRilla’s star power is only just beginning to rise.

Normani – ‘Dopamine’ Normani’s Dopamine is a confident testament to her individuality, where she uses Southern influences to establish her voice as a solo artist. Drawing from the blueprint of Aaliyah, Janet Jackson, and Brandy, the album is a love letter to 2000s R&B, amplified with touches of Southern hip-hop like brassy horns and chopped vocals. Tracks such as “All Yours” and the James Blake-assisted “Tantrums” showcase her vocal range, while collaborations with Cardi B and Gunna highlight her versatility. With its fearless self-portraits of love and desire, Dopamine signifies Normani’s transition from a former group member to a dynamic solo star. After years of anticipation, this album is a thrilling first chapter for an artist ready to make her mark.

Future & Metro Boomin – ‘We Don’t Trust You’ Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You was one of the best releases of the year by far. Anchored by the explosive track “Like That,” featuring a striking verse from Kendrick Lamar, the album became a cultural centerpiece, sparking conversations about creative innovation and rivalries alike. Songs like “Fried” and “Type Shit,” with a standout feature from Playboi Carti, highlight Future’s ability to navigate Metro’s cinematic production with precision. The album’s thematic cohesion and sharp focus reveal Future at the peak of his storytelling, crafting a project that feels both personal and monumental. We Don’t Trust You stands as a defining achievement in 2024’s hip-hop landscape.

Kendrick Lamar – ‘GNX’ GNX shows Kendrick’s creative mastery, delivering a tightly crafted album that solidifies his place as a leading voice in hip-hop. Released unexpectedly, his sixth studio album features a dynamic blend of rap anthems and richly layered melodies, guided by collaborators like Sounwave and Mustard. Tracks like “TV Off” showcase his sharp lyricism and creative direction, while songs such as “Reincarnated” explore themes of faith and legacy with depth and nuance. By spotlighting emerging talent rather than relying on established stars, Kendrick infuses the album with a fresh energy that complements its ambitious sound. GNX is a testament to Kendrick’s ability to evolve while maintaining his unmatched presence in the culture.

Rema – ‘Heis’ Rema’s Heis is a reassertion of his Afro-rave identity, blending high-energy beats with the grounded rhythms of his Nigerian roots. Across its 28 minutes, the album delivers an adrenaline rush with standout tracks like “MARCH AM” and the title track “HEIS,” showcasing Rema’s ability to craft music that’s both visceral and deeply rooted in tradition. Instead of coasting on his global success with hits like “Calm Down,” Rema dives deeper into his signature sound, fusing hip-hop, house, and dancehall into a cohesive and electrifying project. The booming basslines and rolling drums evoke a euphoric rave atmosphere while remaining true to the essence of African music. Heis is not just an album—it’s a declaration of Rema’s place as a pioneer in the next wave of Afrobeats.

Tems – ‘Born In The Wild’ Tems’ debut album Born In The Wild highlights her sonic ingenuity, seamlessly merging elements of Afrobeats, 1990s R&B, amapiano, and stripped-down balladry into a project that feels both expansive and intimate. Tracks like “Love Me Jeje,” which reimagines Seyi Sodimu’s ’90s Afro-soul classic, and the infectious “Wickedest” showcase her ability to bridge her Nigerian roots with a global appeal. With standout moments like the reflective “Burning” and the powerful “Boy O Boy,” Tems navigates themes of love, fame, and identity with grace and quiet confidence. Earning multiple Grammy nominations and captivating audiences at Coachella, Born In The Wild marks Tems as a vital voice in contemporary music and a leader of her generation.

Tyla – ‘Tyla’ Tyla’s self-titled debut is a vibrant celebration of her South African roots, channeling her unique perspective through amapiano’s hypnotic rhythms and the sultry allure of pop and R&B. Following the massive success of her Grammy-winning hit “Water,” the album showcases her versatility and global appeal, with standout tracks like the infectious “Truth or Dare” and the lush “No. 1,” a collaboration with Tems. Each song feels intentional, from the seductive beats of “Butterflies” to the euphoric grooves of “Shake Ah,” highlighting Tyla’s ability to craft music that resonates on dance floors and in intimate moments alike. With this release, Tyla establishes herself not just as a rising star but as a powerful ambassador for African music on the global stage.

Latto – ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’ Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea is a testament to her evolution as an artist, blending sharp lyricism with a confident celebration of her Atlanta roots. The album is both polished and personal, offering a cohesive exploration of Southern life through tracks like “Georgia Peach,” which paints a vivid portrait of her hometown, and the hard-hitting “Blick Sum,” where Latto takes command with raw energy. Songs like “Big Mama” showcase her versatility, transitioning between melodic flows and lyrical grit. With its balance of charisma, skill, and authenticity, Sugar Honey Iced Tea cements Latto as a force in hip-hop, proving that she’s not just playing the role—she’s living it.

Lucky Daye – ‘Algorithm’ Lucky Daye’s Algorithm captures the essence of R&B while infusing it with fresh perspectives and creativity. With tracks like “Blame” featuring Teddy Swims and “Paralyzed” with RAYE, the album showcases Daye’s ability to balance soulful melodies with contemporary innovation. The album’s outro, “Diamonds in Teal,” stands out as an emotional crescendo, perfectly encapsulating the album’s impact. Working with trusted collaborators like D’Mile and J. Kercy, Daye crafts a project that feels intentional and authentic.

Tyler, the Creator – ‘Chromakopia’ Chromakopia is a journey that blends lush G-funk, experimental hip-hop, and soulful slow jams, all while delving into themes of parenthood, legacy, and self-discovery. The album has standout collaborations like “Sticky” featuring Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne, and GloRilla, and the irresistible “Balloon” featuring Doechii. While his kaleidoscopic production remains as innovative as ever, Chromakopia strips back some of Tyler’s bravado to explore deeper conflicts, from reconciling with his father’s legacy to navigating his place in the world as an aging superstar. Always gloriously unpredictable, Tyler layers humor, vulnerability, and musical brilliance into a cohesive project that kept Chromakopia at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for three weeks.

Kaytranada – ‘Timeless’ Timeless is a showcase of his unique groove and precision, delivering 21 tracks that feel both fresh and nostalgic. Building on the diversity of 99.9% and the collaborative energy of BUBBA, the album features standout moments like “Video” with Ravyn Lenae, “Snap My Finger” with PinkPantheress, and “Feel a Way” featuring Don Toliver. Each track highlights Kaytranada’s ability to create seamless, danceable soundscapes while letting his collaborators shine. With crisp beats, vibrant rhythms, and undeniable swagger, Timeless proves why Kaytranada remains one of the most exciting producers in electronic and R&B music. Whether setting the mood for a party or a solo unwind, this album lives up to its name.

Bryson Tiller – ‘Bryson Tiller’ Bryson Tiller’s self-titled album marks a triumphant return for the artist who redefined modern R&B with Trapsoul. After a multi-year hiatus, Tiller delivers his most polished work yet, seamlessly revisiting his roots while exploring new sonic territory. Tracks like “Attention” and “Prize” channel the reflective tone of his earlier hits, while songs like “Ciao!” and “CALYPSO” showcase his evolution with stadium-ready production. The Victoria Monét-assisted “Persuasion” stands out as a radio favorite, highlighting their lyrical finesse and emotional depth. With this project, Tiller reclaims his position as a force in R&B, proving his ability to innovate while staying true to his essence.

Beyoncé – ‘Cowboy Carter’ Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter is both a reclamation and celebration of Black contributions to country music, crafted with the precision and grandeur only she can deliver. Anchored by the epic opener “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” which weaves gospel, Southern rock, and Americana influences, the album serves as both a love letter to her Southern roots and a powerful rebuttal to country music gatekeepers. Tracks like “Amen” underscore her message: Beyoncé has always been country, and she’s here to claim her rightful place in its lineage. While its sprawling length invites exploration, the depth and richness of the storytelling reveal themselves with each listen. Cowboy Carter is more than an album—it’s a finely layered opus that challenges, redefines, and celebrates Americana through the lens of Black excellence.

Shaboozey – ‘Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going’ Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going is a daring fusion of hip-hop and country that feels both authentic and innovative. Building upon his standout feature on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Shaboozey brings his deep, soulful baritone to tracks like “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which dominated the Hot 100 for 19 weeks, and “Last of My Kind,” a collaboration with Paul Cauthen that highlights his unique ability to blend genres seamlessly. The album’s mix of Nashville sounds and hip-hop shines on songs like “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” featuring BigXthaPlug, creating an intoxicating mix of storytelling and rhythm. Far from a novelty, this record cements Shaboozey as a bold and innovative voice with immense crossover appeal.

Ambré – ‘i do this sh*t in my sleep’ Ambré’s i do this sh*t in my sleep is a strikingly intimate six-track mixtape that showcases her gift for creating music steeped in vulnerability and sensuality. With standout tracks like “SWV” and “Sideways,” Ambré blends smooth melodies with raw storytelling, taking listeners on a journey through passion and playfulness. Collaborations with Alex Isley and Treety enhance the mixtape’s depth. Serving as both a continuation of her soulful journey and a preview of what’s to come, this project reaffirms Ambré’s place as a standout voice in contemporary R&B. It’s a project that feels deeply personal, yet universally resonant.