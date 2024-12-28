HomeEntertainment

The Best Albums Of 2024

Black artists dominated the charts and hearts for the past 12 months, delivering the most talked-about and impactful albums of the year.
By Okla Jones

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the music that defined 2024. From soul-stirring R&B records to groundbreaking hip-hop projects, this year has been nothing short of monumental for Black entertainers. Their creativity, resilience, and innovation have not only elevated the music industry but have also set new standards for artistic excellence. Whether through genre-bending albums or viral moments that transcended music, the past 12 months has been a true celebration of our artistry.

Beyoncé continued her reign this year with Cowboy Carter, which saw her delve into country-inspired sounds while maintaining her signature edge. Ending things off with an epic halftime performance at NRG Stadium on Christmas Day, the Houston native reminded us why she remains the queen of reinvention. “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ’Em” became instant classics, further solidifying her dominance.

On the hip-hop front, Kendrick Lamar dominated the charts—and the culture. His rivalry with Drake was reignited after a standout verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” and it’s been a whirlwind ever since. Lamar’s “Not Like Us” sparked conversations across the industry, while his The Pop Out Concert series showcased his ability to merge lyricism with captivating live performances. The Compton rapper was also chosen to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, in addition to dropping an acclaimed album titled GNX.

In R&B, artists like Leon Thomas, Lucky Daye, and Normani proved that the genre is alive and thriving, and female rap saw an exceptional year with Doechii leading the charge. From her Tiny Desk Concert to Alligator Bites Never Heal, she proved herself a worthy successor to TDE’s mantle. Latto and GloRilla also made their mark, with the latter’s debut Glorious making a mark for female rap albums this year.

From chart-toppers to acclaimed releases, these projects not only shaped the sound of this year, but will undoubtedly inspire the years to come. Let’s take a look at the Best Albums of 2024.

