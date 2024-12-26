The ‘Beyoncé Bowl’ Was A Halftime Spectacle Only She Could Deliver

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Leave it to Beyoncé to make a football game feel like an afterthought. During the Texas vs. Ravens game on Christmas Day, she turned the halftime show into a Texas-sized extravaganza that only she could deliver. This marked Beyoncé’s first NFL performance since 2016, when she joined Bruno Mars and Chris Martin for an unforgettable halftime show at Super Bowl 50.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

It started with grandeur: the Queen Bey, atop a horse while notes of “16 Carriages” filled the air. From there, Beyoncé launched into a seamless medley of tracks like “Ya Ya,” “My House,” and the raucously energetic “Buckin.” But it wasn’t just the songs that screamed Texas—it was the slabs (if you know, you know). In a performance of “Leviis Jeans,” alongside Post Malone, there was a truck draped in head-to-toe denim.

The 12-minute spectacle radiated an unmistakable swagger, serving as a heartfelt love letter to her hometown. Every detail seemed deliberately crafted—from the dynamic staging and the precision of the dancers to the audience. Fans were given light-up bracelets emblazoned with “Beyoncé Bowl,” transforming the stadium into a vibrant, synchronized sea of lights that amplified the electric energy of the show.

Beyoncé also used her stage to highlight Black women country singers, including Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts. It was the kind of collaboration that felt quintessentially Beyoncé: blending genres, elevating voices, and creating something entirely new.

Keeping with the love for her hometown, Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band joined her on the field, filling the stadium with brass-heavy brilliance. Post Malone and Shaboozey also made surprise appearances, their distinct styles effortlessly woven into the performance.

Then came the looks. Beyoncé stunned in an all-white, studded bodysuit paired with chaps, red-bottom glittering silver boots—a combo that felt equal parts high fashion and Texan flair.

The performance was full of surprises, including a brief but mesmerizing “RIIVERDANCE” moment. Beyoncé and a sea of dancers transitioned into a two-step, executed with the kind of precision, flair, and unmistakable artistry that only she could pull off. But the ultimate showstopper wasn’t her outfit—it was Blue Ivy, who performed at the side of her mother. Blue joined her for a flawlessly synchronized routine, reminding everyone that talent runs in this family.

The finale was pure Beyoncé: bold, defiant, unforgettable. Draped in her Texas pride, a red, white, and blue flag fluttered as the final beats of her set reverberated through the stadium, leaving the audience in awe.

Just when you thought that was it, Beyoncé’s fans were sent into a frenzy after the Cowboy Carter artist’s X fan page, Bey Legion, shared a cryptic post on social media.

The tweet, which simply read “1/14/25,” sparked immediate speculation. Could it be a tour announcement? A new album drop? A visual release? While there has been no follow-up from Beyoncé or her team, fans are already circling the date on their calendars in anticipation.

The “Beyoncé Bowl” was far more than just a halftime show. It was a spectacle, a statement, and a celebration of everything that makes Beyoncé, well, Beyoncé. The game? It happened. But the real winner of Christmas Day was everyone who got to witness the Queen in her element.