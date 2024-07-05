WATCH | Meet The Cast ‘If Not For My Girls’ New Season

Coca-Cola® and ESSENCE are back for a sixth exciting season of If Not For My Girls™ featuring a brand new cast and the Best Coke Ever; Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar.

This season, we’re showcasing the power of sisterhood in music, media & culture as we take a deep dive into the lives of some of the current changemakers taking over the industry.

Our cast consists of the talented actress-singer, Amber Riley, rapper songwriter, Lady London and country music phenomenon, Reyna Roberts. All bringing a fresh unique spin to the culture, all while remaining authentic to their craft, the girls get up close and personal on navigating life, business and the struggles that come with being a woman in a male dominated industry.

Get to know our girls down in New Orleans during Essence Fest, as they take the stage for a live If Not For My Girls™ girl chat on Saturday, July 6th.