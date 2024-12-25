NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson Shines Far Beyond The Field

Lamar Jackson isn’t just the face of the Baltimore Ravens or a two-time NFL MVP; he’s a man of many dimensions. Sitting down with ESSENCE Sports host Sharí Nycole, the quarterback opened up about his life off the field, touching on everything from his laid-back fashion sense to his commitment to shaping a better future for his community. His style—rooted in the effortless cool of the ’90s and family influences—is all about comfort. “Even if I have to handle business, I try to be [as] comfortable as possible,” Jackson shares. “When you’re comfortable, you can be yourself.”

Jackson also spoke candidly about mental health, a topic often sidelined in professional sports. For him, staying true to his values has been essential to maintaining inner peace. “Getting closer to God,” he said, reflecting on the challenges of balancing a high-stakes career with personal well-being. “I think about stuff in the bible, and [dang] we have to move this way.” As a quarterback, Jackson takes his role as a leader seriously, prioritizing the physical and emotional health of everyone around him. Yet, despite his public persona, he confessed a preference for quiet nights at home over glitzy social events—proof that even the NFL’s brightest stars need their downtime.

Off the gridiron, Jackson’s influence is equally impactful. Through his Forever Dreamers Foundation, he’s championing education and mentorship, helping young people see possibilities beyond sports. He’s also a fierce advocate for women in sports, crediting his mother’s wisdom for shaping his appreciation of their contributions to society. Reflecting on his legacy, Jackson envisions a path defined by authenticity and community—with hopes to really uplift the next generation of kids who come from similar backgrounds as him. “If you're coming from a place like where I come from, don’t try to be like the guys around you. Don’t look up to the stuff that ‘looks’ like it’s fun, because sometimes it gets you in trouble,” he said. “It’s about sacrifice. It’s about discipline.”

Watch the full interview with Lamar Jackson on ESSENCE Youtube.