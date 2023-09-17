Home

Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Separate After 7 Years Of Marriage: Their Relationship Timeline

The singer shared the news amid a swirl of rumors about her marriage. See how the couple's relationship began and how it got to this point.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are separated. The singer, dancer, director, actress and more shared the news with her followers and fans on Sunday, Sept. 17 amid rumors that her husband, the former NBA star, a current The Chi star and podcaster, and Dancing With the Stars champion, had been stepping out on her.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she wrote on Instagram. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all a–es out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

“The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved,” she added. “I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye! 😘❤️🌹”

The couple have been married since 2016, and as mentioned, share two daughters in Junie, 7, and Rue, 3. The pair were also known for not just being romantic partners but for also seeming to be really great friends. Since this is a separation, and one that’s been kept private until now, perhaps there’s a chance that the two will work things out on their own time. In the mean time, scroll through for a timeline of their relationship up to this point, which we hope is not the end.

