Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

New York Fashion Week is well underway and even the kids are getting to make their mark on the runway.

On Thursday night (September 9), multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor showcased Pretty Little Thing’s spring and summer 2022 collection as she is the creative director for the popular fashion retailer. A diverse array of models strut their stuff in paisley prints, cut-out dresses and brightly colored sweatsuits, from those with vitiligo and in wheelchair, to bodies of all shapes and sizes. Kids were also represented, including by Taylor’s daughter, Junie.

The 5-year-old walked for her mom twice, the second look bringing about a showstopping moment. Junie walked out with a printed durag on her head that acted as a train, which was carried by her grandparents and other models. As she prepared to make her exit, she was greeted with a big hug by Taylor.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

It’s not a surprise that Junie left no crumbs behind. It’s in her blood. If you’ll recall, before Taylor was helping put together collections for the runway, she was walking for a few, including Yeezy, GCDS, Philipp Plein and The Blonds. This charismatic kiddo has also been working on her runway walk for some time. She had a mean one to show off back in April.

We also can’t forget to mention that Junie is a star. If you’ve been watching Taylor’s E! reality series We Got Love Teyana & Iman, you already know how much personality the child has, stealing the show from her famous mom and dad.

Taylor, who is also mom to 1-year-old daughter Rue, has shared on the show that it’s important to give Junie an outlet to be her colorful self, from the runway to fun social media platforms like TikTok.

“Junie is a free spirit, you know what I’m saying? So the fact that she does have so much personality, TikTok I feel like is a great outlet,” she said on a recent episode. “I feel like there’s no controlled way to handle TikTok. Sometimes TikTok can get out of control. But I love the fact that TikTok allows kids to be expressive and learn new things. I’m just trying to give her her freedom to do what she do. I just want to find a happy medium.”

We see even bigger, bolder moments in Junie’s future!