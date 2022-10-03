Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images For Activision

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have now been married for six years, and that is no small feat. To mark this milestone in their love, Shumpert gifted Taylor a white 1979 Corvette. While the car is a stunner, the main attraction had to be the message that accompanied the vintage vehicle.

“Men love the stories, the headaches and the delicacies you have to put into refurbishing an old school because once it’s done and back on the road you can truly appreciate the time and the times you have in it. It makes a statement to your inner self that no one could see this but you!” said the basketball player, actor, and rapper.

He continued, “Years ago I told you I wanted a family and you gave me that. I bent my knee to you and you accepted my headache and trauma. You’ve pumped my brakes and fixed me up every time I had bump or bruise.”

“So yes, I could’ve gotten you a brand new car…but this car will symbolize a relationship that’s been thru it all,” he added. “The nostalgia of the corvette you wanted is heard but I want you to dress this one up little by little like we’ve done in this 6 years and make sure this muff–ka ride forever! I love you Mrs Shumpert. Year 6.”

The two love birds have accomplished so much in six years including having two beautiful sassy daughters, Rue Rose, 2, and Junie, 6. Taylor responded to her boo’s romantic anniversary gift with a tear-jerking message on Instagram.

“They say we are most alive when we are in love…Which is confirmation to me that we will live forever. There isn’t a day, minute, second or breath that I am not in love with you. Year 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 as one & forever more to go. Happy wedding anniversary my love.”

She added, “Ever mine, ever thine, ever ours…. Real bad”

The couple have certainly been in love but have also been in their bag and growing in their careers for the past six years. Taylor retired from music in December 2020 and has ventured into fashion, becoming the creative director for Pretty Little Things in 2021 and continues to act, host and more. Likewise, Shumpert has taken a break from basketball to pursue music and acting, with one of his biggest gigs being a recent recurring role on hit show The Chi.