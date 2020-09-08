Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert had an extra “lit” Labor Day weekend. Just 24 hours after their baby shower, their baby girl Rue made her grand entrance.

Proud papa Iman made the announcement on his Instagram page Monday night (Sept. 7), confirming that their second daughter was birthed at home in their bathroom just like her big sister Junie.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th, 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!,” he captioned a video of beautiful baby Rose sleeping. “Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore.”

Reposting her husband’s message, Taylor also shared the joyous news on her Instagram page. “We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose 😢😍🌹❤️,” the singer wrote.

Taylor and Shumpert previously revealed that the birth of her first daughter Junie happened unexpectedly on their bathroom floor. This time around, Taylor planned to do it the exact same way…but with a little assistance. “I’m considering home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah,” Taylor said back in June during an interview with Nick Cannon. “Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I’m super excited. Imma have her just sing her verse from ‘Lowkey’ to me to calm my nerves.”

A day prior to welcoming baby Rue, the Shumperts had a blast time celebrating the new arrival with friends and family at their Atlanta baby shower. Celebrity guests like Lori Harvey, Karrueche Tran and rapper Rasheeda were in attendance.

Welcome to the world, baby Rue!