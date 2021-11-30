Two things that Teyana Taylor doesn’t play about: her family and her hair. Since bursting on to the scene more than a decade ago with her television debut on MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen, the hair chameleon has left fans anticipating her next hairstyle time and time again. For some of her latest looks, she’s been relying on Darling Hair, Africa’s number one hair extensions brand which has finally made its way stateside with Taylor at the forefront. “I’m excited to be partnering with Darling because I resonate with their mission of helping women own their power with the reassurance of great hair,” she tells ESSENCE exclusively. “When asked to be the face of the brand, I wanted to ensure I aligned with a brand that mirrors my everyday lifestyle and Darling does just that. It’s my go-to product for all of my versatile hairstyles like braids, twists, locs and more. With Darling Hair, I am able to promote a brand that I enjoy while embracing and protecting my natural hair.”

The brand, of course shares those sentiments, with Kendria Strong, Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Innovation of Godrej North America, echoing that Taylor is the perfect fit. “She’s a confident and powerful woman who encourages others to follow their own paths and embrace their unique styles — we could not have chosen a better ambassador to amplify the attitude and spirit of Darling,” she says.

A woman on the move, Taylor found that her recent tour, “The Last Rose Petal,” wrapping November 30, would be the perfect time to showcase the hair in real life. Donning the brand during her high-octane performances, Taylor is proof that Darling hair, while super-affordable, is definitely luxury quality. And in case you’ve been tuned in to the viral tour (as you absolutely should be), Taylor’s been joined on stage countless times by her star of a daughter, Junie, who Taylor says is also developing a relationship with her own hair. “ I am teaching my daughters to embrace their curls and coils and to own each look they create with them,” she says. “I always want to make sure I am a role model for them and make sure they know that the hair they were born with is beautiful.”

But before the farewell tour officially kicked off, Taylor’s production company, The Aunties, helmed Darling’s marketing campaign, which resulted in striking images and a badass commercial. “It always great to align with partners who understand your vision and allow your creativity to be shown,” Taylor says.

It looks like Taylor may have a new go-to when it comes to hair — both on an off the stage. “The texture matches my hair texture, PERIOD,” she emphasizes. And there you have it.

Shop Darling Hair below.