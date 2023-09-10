Celebrity Look Of NYFW Spring Summer ’24 Day 2: Teyana Taylor 

Darrel Hunter

Teyana Taylor is not new to New York Fashion Week. From her street style to event ensembles and even her red carpet looks, she has yet to disappoint. Taylor’s personal style has been developing for quite some time, and this season she’s really showing out to all of the shows she’s been attending. For day two of NYFW, the singer and creative wore the most interesting look we’ve seen in a while for this season—a black zip-up ruched dress with silver jewelry and a silver bag.

As she went to the Sami Miro Vintage runway show, her silver jewelry looked as if it’s a breastplate adorned with details like silver pearl shapes and metal fringe down her chest. The jewelry started from her lips, a signature accessory of hers. Her rounded sunglasses also featured silver details with its geometric touches and bar across her face. The bag completed the ‘fit perfectly with its silver rounded stud details.

It’s only a matter of time before Taylor is named a fashion icon amongst NYFW veterans. We’re excited to see what more the multi hyphenate has in store for the rest of the runway season.