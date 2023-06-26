Celebrity Look Of The Week: Teyana Taylor Takes Over Men’s Paris Fashion Week

Getty

Teyana Taylor is no stranger to the runway or fashion week. She’s walked for countless designers like GCDS and Philipp Plein and sat front row everywhere, from LaQuan Smith to Rick Owens. The performer and budding Creative Director is always one step ahead on all fronts. Her style this year has really set the precedent for what’s trending. She’s fearless in all the moves she makes, and it shows through her evolving style. This week’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week was less about the shows and more about Taylor’s looks outside of the shows (as well as inside.) She walked the Marine Serre runway show in a color-filled minidress with a long train trailing behind her as she sauntered the runway.

Her look outside of the Sacai runway show was an all-white ensemble that was a cross between ethereal and futuristic with a pleated skirt, cutout paneled collared shirt, and the highest-heeled black boots. Her look at the Rick Owens show was nothing less than a real Rick Owens look. A full black leather bodysuit was in full effect, featuring big black shades, and the famous 12″ Kiss Boots graced her feet.

Another look she served us was a neutral off-white suit outside of the Amiri runway show featuring a cap that gave us a look into her New York roots and a Simone Rocha egg bag that showed she’s a very playful fashion girl. She’s good with textures and layering; her suiting and coat go together seamlessly, while some gold jewelry goes effortlessly against her skin. While her looks were so drastically different each day, she still looked like herself each step of the way.

Take a look at her fashion week looks below.

Sacai SS24

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 25: Teyana Tayloris seen outside Sacai during the Menswear Spring Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Rick Owens SS24

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Teyana Taylor attends the the Rick Owens Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Amiri SS24

GETTY IMAGES

Marine Serre SS24