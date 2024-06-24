Star Gazing: Celebrity Sightings At Paris Fashion Week, Usher’s Surprise Appearance In Atlanta, Tems, Cardi B And More

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Serena Williams and Pharrell Williams attend the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Around the world, stars have been out and about. During Paris Fashion Week, figures such as Pharrell Williams, Ciara, Venus and Serena Williams, Teyana Taylor and so many others wore stylish ensembles, while Rihanna helped A$AP Rocky celebrate his first runway show.

Here in the states, stars such as Martin Lawrence, Cedric The Entertainer, Big Sean and more came to support the iconic Eddie Murphy for the premiere of the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F film. Lupita Nyong’o also shined in a press event for A Quiet Place: Day One, and Latto partied the night away after headlining Birthday Bash in Atlanta.

From Paris to New York City, take a look at the celebrity sightings this week.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams Venus Williams and Serena Williams are seen front row at the Gucci Men’s Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 at Triennale di Milano on June 17, 2024 in Milan, Italy. MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 17: Venus Williams and Serena Williams are seen front row at the Gucci Men’s Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 at Triennale di Milano on June 17, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)

Tems Shines Bright Tems attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 18. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Tems attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Brotherly Love No Malice and Pusha T of Clipse at Paris Fashion Week. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 18: No Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)

Serena Williams and Pharrell Williams in Paris Serena Williams and Pharrell Williams attend the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Serena Williams and Pharrell Williams attend the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell in the UK Naomi Campbell attends the V&A Summer Party celebrating Naomi in Fashion at the V&A Museum, London, UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 19: Naomi Campbell attends the V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating “NAOMI: In Fashion” at The V&A on June 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kendrick Lamar Pops Out In LA Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Affion Crockett, Eddie Murphy and Jay Pharoah Affion Crockett, Eddie Murphy and Jay Pharoah attend the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F World Premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: (L-R) Affion Crockett, Eddie Murphy and Jay Pharoah attend the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F World Premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Big Sean Reps His City Big Sean attends the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F World Premiere. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: Big Sean attends the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F World Premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ciara Struts her Stuff Ciara walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Ciara walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

Teyana Taylor at Vogue World Teyana Taylor doing what she does best during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Teyana Taylor walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vogue)

“Daddy’s Home” Usher performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 22: Usher performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Latto Strikes a Pose In Atlanta Rapper Latto attends the Birthday Bash Official After Party at Opium Atlanta on June 22. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 22: Rapper Latto attends Birthday Bash Official After Party Hosted By Latto at Opium Atlanta on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Megan Thee Stallion Spreads her Wings Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend Hollywood Unlocked’s Fourth Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend Hollywood Unlocked’s Fourth Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Cardi B at the 4th Annual Impact Awards Cardi B at Hollywood Unlocked’s Fourth Annual Impact Awards. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Cardi B attends Hollywood Unlocked’s Fourth Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Rihanna and Asap Rocky attend the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna and Asap Rocky attend the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Elyse Galloway and Imani Ellis at The High Museum in Atlanta Imani Ellis and Elyse Galloway observes Tyler Mitchell’s art at The High Museum on June 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 20: (L-R) Elyse Galloway and Imani Ellis attend Tyler Mitchell: Idyllic Space At The High Museum Of Art on June 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Gucci)

Taraji P. Henson Signs “You Can Be A Good Friend (No Matter What!)” Taraji P. Henson Signs Books At Malik Books Bookstore Event For Her New Book, “You Can Be A Good Friend (No Matter What!)” on June 22, 2024 in Culver City, California. CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Taraji P. Henson Signs Books At Malik Books Bookstore Event For Her New Book, “You Can Be A Good Friend (No Matter What!)” on June 22, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Taraji P. Henson)

Alvin Kamara Alvin Kamara attends the Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Alvin Kamara attends the Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope walks the Runway Jeremy Pope walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Jeremy Pope walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)

Lupita Nyong’o poses in NYC Lupita Nyong’o attends a NYC photocall in support of “A Quiet Place: Part One” at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on June 23, 2024, in New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Lupita Nyong’o attends a NYC photocall in support of “A Quiet Place: Part One” at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on June 23, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)