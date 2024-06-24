HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Celebrity Sightings At Paris Fashion Week, Usher’s Surprise Appearance In Atlanta, Tems, Cardi B And More

From film premieres on the West Coast to A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Show in France, the entire industry stepped out in style to kick off the summer season.
Star Gazing: Celebrity Sightings At Paris Fashion Week, Usher’s Surprise Appearance In Atlanta, Tems, Cardi B And More
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Serena Williams and Pharrell Williams attend the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

Around the world, stars have been out and about. During Paris Fashion Week, figures such as Pharrell Williams, Ciara, Venus and Serena Williams, Teyana Taylor and so many others wore stylish ensembles, while Rihanna helped A$AP Rocky celebrate his first runway show. 

Here in the states, stars such as Martin Lawrence, Cedric The Entertainer, Big Sean and more came to support the iconic Eddie Murphy for the premiere of the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F film. Lupita Nyong’o also shined in a press event for A Quiet Place: Day One, and Latto partied the night away after headlining Birthday Bash in Atlanta. 

From Paris to New York City, take a look at the celebrity sightings this week.

TOPICS: 