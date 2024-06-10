Star Gazing: Film Festivals, Movie Premieres And The NAACP Theatre Awards

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: Shaboozey attends night one of The 51st CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

This week, celebrities from the music, film and television industry stepped out in support of new films, anniversary celebrations, and award shows. What’s more important is that they continued to show the beauty of Black entertainment in the best way possible.

On Friday, the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise hit theaters. NBA icon Carmelo Anthony hosted a screening with 7pm in Brooklyn co-host The Kid Mero, featuring the film’s stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Power Book II: Ghost also held an event to commemorate its fourth season, bringing out stars such as Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate, Patina Miller, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and more.

The NAACP Theatre Awards also took place, and was attended by the couple Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, who showed plenty of public affection on the red carpet.Take a look at all the stars out and about this past week.

Meagan Good LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Meagan Good attends 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards at Taglyan Complex on June 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attends 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards at Taglyan Complex on June 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Will Smith, The Kid Mero, Martin Lawrence, and Carmelo Anthony NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 03: (L-R) Will Smith, The Kid Mero, Martin Lawrence, and Carmelo Anthony attend the “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” NY Screening Hosted by Carmelo Anthony” at Roxy Hotel on June 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Big Tigger ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 03: Radio personality Big Tigger attends the VIP screening of “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” at IPIC Atlanta on June 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Mona Scott-Young ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 03: Mona Scott-Young attends the VIP screening of “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” at IPIC Atlanta on June 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Jessie Woo ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 03: TV personality Jessie Woo attends the VIP screening of “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” at IPIC Atlanta on June 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tasha Smith ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 03: Actress Tasha Smith attends the VIP screening of “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” at IPIC Atlanta on June 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

DaBrat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 03: DaBrat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart attends the VIP screening of “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” at IPIC Atlanta on June 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith-Harris ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 03: Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith-Harris attend the VIP screening of “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” at IPIC Atlanta on June 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Nafessa Williams ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 03: Actress Nafessa Williams attends the VIP screening of “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” at IPIC Atlanta on June 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Bryan-Michael Cox ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 02: Bryan-Michael Cox attends the 2024 Imperial Crown of Excellence Medal of Honor celebration at Bank of America Plaza on June 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Jermaine Dupri ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 02: Jermaine Dupri attends the 2024 Imperial Crown of Excellence Medal of Honor celebration at Bank of America Plaza on June 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Gayle King NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 04: Gayle King attends 2024 MoMA’s Party In The Garden at Museum of Modern Art on June 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and D-Nice NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: (L-R) Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and D-Nice light the Empire State Building in honor of The Apollo Theater’s 90th Anniversary at The Empire State Building on June 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds lights the Empire State Building in honor of The Apollo Theater’s 90th Anniversary at The Empire State Building on June 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Serayah McNeill HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Serayah McNeill attends BET Media Group 2024 Emmy FYC House at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET Media Group)

Meagan Good NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Meagan Good attends the 58th Annual Frederick Douglass Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for New York Urban League)

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 58th Annual Frederick Douglass Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for New York Urban League)

Naturi Naughton NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Naturi Naughton attends the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)

Patina Miller NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Patina Miller attends the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Mary J. Blige NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Mary J. Blige attends the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Larenz Tate NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Larenz Tate attends the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Joey Bada$$, Patina Miller and Malcolm M. Mays NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: (L-R) Joey Bada$$, Patina Miller and Malcolm M. Mays attend the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Tina Knowles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Tina Knowles arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of “Super Freak: The Rick James Story” at the Pantages Theatre on June 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mickey Guyton NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 07: Mickey Guyton visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2024 – Day 2 at Ole Red on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify)

Lauren E. Banks BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Lauren E. Banks attends the Paramount +’s “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” FYC Event at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

David Oyelowo BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: David Oyelowo attends the Paramount +’s “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” FYC Event at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Will Catlett NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Will Catlett attends the premiere of “Color Book” during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Brandee Evans NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Brandee Evans attends the premiere of “Color Book” during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)