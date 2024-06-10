HomeCelebrity

Star Gazing: Film Festivals, Movie Premieres And The NAACP Theatre Awards

Black entertainers from all over came out to celebrate show anniversaries, ceremonies, and film releases.
Star Gazing: Film Festivals, Movie Premieres And The NAACP Theatre Awards
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: Shaboozey attends night one of The 51st CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)
By Okla Jones ·

This week, celebrities from the music, film and television industry stepped out in support of new films, anniversary celebrations, and award shows. What’s more important is that they continued to show the beauty of Black entertainment in the best way possible.

On Friday, the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise hit theaters. NBA icon Carmelo Anthony hosted a screening with 7pm in Brooklyn co-host The Kid Mero, featuring the film’s stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Power Book II: Ghost also held an event to commemorate its fourth season, bringing out stars such as Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate, Patina Miller, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and more.

The NAACP Theatre Awards also took place, and was attended by the couple Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, who showed plenty of public affection on the red carpet.Take a look at all the stars out and about this past week.

TOPICS: 