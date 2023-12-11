WATCH: Patina Miller On How Motherhood Prepared Her For ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

The Tony and Grammy award winning actress has been captivating for several seasons as the lead of the hit STARZ drama series.

Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan continues to tell the origin story of Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis), originally played by 50 Cent in the flagship series, delving further into his evolution from the devoted son of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) into the eventual ferocious, amoral and pragmatic personality fans know from “Power.”

Picking up where last season left off in Southside Jamaica Queens with the Thomas family in turmoil and reeling from the Mob’s coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou-Lou. After her close call, Raquel is looking to make a fresh start, but Kanan doesn’t trust her or believe it when she says she’s done.

In the wake of the Season 3 premiere, Miller sat down with ESSENCE to discuss her role as “Raq,” how motherhood helped to prepare her for Raising Kanan, her excitement for the new season, and more.