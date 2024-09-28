Best Street Style Day 4 Of PFW SS25

When one descends on Paris it’s ideal to pack for any variation of weather. Or so we’ve heard. During this time of year, the city just might rain or hit you with a bit of a chill. For those who are in town for Paris Fashion Week, it’s clear neither precipitation nor a chill in the air stopped them from throwing on stylish pairings. While schlepping through the streets our photographer Seleen Saleh captured some showgoers who were wearing chic proportions.
Ultra-oversized coats in the form of blazers and leather motorcycle jackets were seen on some. But others decided to go for outfits in all-green like actress Temi Otedola who wore a decadent suit in the aforementioned hue. The magic of Fashion Month lies in outfits that would make zero sense to those who are merely laymen: a nearly all-silver outfit or perhaps a Diotima beaded crop top with all-brown leather trousers and a matching blazer a la style extraordinaire Shiona Turini. But uncanny beauty lies beneath PFW outfits, and that’s clear in this set of images below.
Keep scrolling to take a closer look at street style from Day 4 of PFW SS25.