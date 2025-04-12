Tiffany Black On Directing, Working With SZA, And Starring In ‘Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story’

Courtesy of Tiffany Black

Tiffany Black doesn’t wait for permission. Whether she’s starring in a provocative film, coaching one of the industry’s biggest stars, or writing the coming-of-age film she wishes she had growing up, the Florida native is steadily expanding her reach—and trust, it stretches farther than most.

Now, the actress is set to star as Elizabeth in Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story, a new project premiering on Lifetime. The emotional drama follows Monique Smith, a woman who survives years of abuse only to discover that the people who raised her were not her biological family. Black plays Monique’s mother, a deeply complicated character shaped by trauma and generational pain.

“It was fun, because I love acting,” she told ESSENCE of her new endeavor. “But also as an actor, you have to get out of what you would do—it’s not about that. It is about justifying this person’s life, understanding what led them to these decisions, having empathy to understand why somebody would make a different choice than you would.” For Black, it wasn’t about redeeming Elizabeth—it was about honoring the truth of her character while helping carry the emotional weight of Monique’s story.

“Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story.” Courtesy of Lifetime.

The role marks a high point in Black’s acting career, but it’s just one facet of her artistry. Over the past few years, she’s quietly become a force behind the scenes—teaching at Tasha Smith’s Actor Workshop, developing scripts, and working as an acting coach. One of her most notable recent clients? SZA.

“SZA was so easy, partly because she wanted to do it,” Black said of working with the superstar on One of Them Days. “She’s an artist’s artist. She wasn’t a diva, and he showed up on time.” The two hit it off immediately, and their collaboration resulted in one of the film’s most buzzed-about performances. “I’m just so proud of her,” she added. “And I know she trusts what everybody else is saying now.”

Ironically, Black didn’t set out to become a coach. “I surrendered to that,” she said with a laugh. It was Tasha Smith who encouraged her to start teaching after seeing a short film Black directed. That moment opened up a new lane—one that now brings her deep joy. “It’s the highlight of my week,” she stated. “I love acting, and I love sharing that with people.”

That same generosity infuses her work as a creative. She’s currently developing a feature film inspired by her nieces—a vibrant coming-of-age story that channels the energy of Girls Trip for Black teenage girls. “I have Marsai [Martin] in mind for the lead,” Tiffany explained. “I love her to death and I think she’s so cute. I think she’s so smart and I think this project would be great to really transition her out of YA.”

For Black, directing is the next mountain to climb. “People put you in a box,” she says. “If you do one thing really well, they just want you to keep doing it—but I have a bigger vision in mind” That vision includes acting and crafting safe spaces for Black women to fully express their stories. And while Not My Family was a heavy project, it left Black inspired by Monique Smith’s real-life perseverance. “Watching her not give up on what she felt like she deserved was inspirational,” she says. “It reminded me why I keep fighting to get my own projects out into the world. You never know how they’re going to land on somebody and change their life.”

That, more than anything, is the thread running through all of Tiffany Black’s work; a fierce dedication to telling honest stories and protecting the nuances of Black womanhood. “We’re not a monolith,” she says. “There are so many sides to us, and I like being a safe haven for that—whether it’s through the characters I play, the actors I coach, or the stories I write.”