LeVar Burton To Deliver 2025 Commencement Speech At Howard University

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Peabody Awards

Howard University has announced that actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton will serve as the keynote speaker for its 157th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 10, 2025, on The Yard.

The university shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the Class of 2025 is among the largest in the school’s history. Graduates from all 14 of Howard’s schools and colleges will receive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees throughout the week, with individual ceremonies scheduled from May 7–10.

Burton, who is best known for his influential roles in “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” as well as his decades-long commitment to children’s literacy through “Reading Rainbow,” will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

In a press release from the university, the 15-time Emmy Award winner is recognized not only for his artistic accomplishments but for his impact as a lifelong educator and storyteller. His podcast, “LeVar Burton Reads,” has garnered more than 25 million downloads and his recent film project, The Right to Read, addresses America’s literacy crisis through the lens of civil rights.

Reactions to the announcement have poured in across social media. “I’m glad they waited to bring LeVar Burton to commencement because he would have been mobbed by fans when I was graduating lol,” wrote X user Terri White. “Millennials looooooove that man!”

Ashley Robertson Preston, Ph.D., Associate Professor of History at Howard, shared her excitement as well: “I am so excited about LeVar Burton being our commencement speaker! Reading rainbowwwwwwww. Great choice HU!” she wrote on X.

Burton will be joined by other honorary degree recipients: Dr. Emery Neal Brown, a leader in neuroscience; The Honorable Barbara Lee, longtime Congresswoman and advocate for underserved communities; Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Northern Ireland’s first Black mayor; and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Natasha Trethewey.

The ceremony will mark a moment of celebration and reflection as the Howard community honors its graduating class and welcomes words of wisdom from one of the most beloved figures in education and entertainment.