Best Street Style Day 3 Of PFW SS25

Fashion is notorious for being a lane where those who often feel like outsiders can find respite. Today’s slew of outfits at Paris Fashion Week shot by Seleen Saleh appear to point to that notion. On showgoers and those who chose to participate in street peacocking I saw an assortment of inventive ensembles. Their creations were inspiring and perhaps even a bit more stylish than moments that were captured in other global cities.
Tamu McPherson, influencer and writer donned an elegant silken dress in a decadent tan hue. Her leather boots and handbag with fur accents were delicate and fitting pairings. We’re predicting she was heading to Chloé. Another equally interesting look included Wonderland editor-in-chief Toni Blaze who was spotted in a button-up frock. A lavish white faux fur jacket and white pointed-toe heels were the key accessories for her look.
Stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini turned up for shows in a lengthy plaid coat, a cream cropped top, and statement-making maroon trousers. Additional showgoers were into trousers with eccentric cut-outs, frocks in hues like bold deep red, and dark purple. A look seared into my brain includes a two-piece set consisting of an oversized top in tan with an ombre design emblazoned on it worn with matching trousers.
Below venture into the compelling street style for Day 3 at Paris Fashion Week SS25.