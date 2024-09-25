Best Street Style Day 2 Of PFW SS25

Seleen Saleh

Rain might have been a part of day two at Paris Fashion Week but showgoers were still dressed in comment-worthy ensembles. With an onslaught of rain, insiders decided to opt for black largely–today wasn’t filled with off-putting style moments. For instance, one individual decided to enmesh a graphic tee with a red midi skirt, brown leather boots, and a tan trench coat topped off her outfit. Seleen Saleh captured this look and plenty of others that felt downright enthralling.

Notably, we spotted beat-up black leather jackets being utilized to add a sense of grit to outfits. Elsewhere white was also used to add a hint of elegance. In some looks straight-legged denim offered a well-cut pair of bottoms that stood out entirely. A sweater placed over one’s shoulder or perhaps tucked into jeans was how these attendees decided to take knits for a spin in varying hues.

There was one street style peacock who had us enamored–she donned a brilliantly colored jacket in royal blue, dark brown, and magenta. She paired this overcoat with cheetah-printed shoes, knee-high pullover socks in black, and a pale blue dress underneath–this unlikely pairing was experimental and kitschy. Ziwe was also spotted in an eclectic crossover cotton tee and chic oversized trousers.

Beneath you’ll find excellently dressed showgoers over at Paris Fashion Week SS25.

01 01 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

02 02 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

03 03 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

04 04 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

05 05 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

06 06 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

07 07 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

08 08 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

09 09 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

10 10 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

11 11 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

12 12 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

13 13 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

14 14 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

15 15 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

16 16 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

17 17 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

18 18 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

19 19 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

20 20 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

21 21 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

22 22 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

23 23 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

24 24 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

25 25 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

26 26 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

27 27 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

28 28 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

29 29 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

30 30 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

31 31 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh

32 32 Essence Street Style PFW SS 25 — Day 2 Seleen Saleh