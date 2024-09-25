Best Street Style Day 2 Of PFW SS25

Rain might have been a part of day two at Paris Fashion Week but showgoers were still dressed in comment-worthy ensembles. With an onslaught of rain, insiders decided to opt for black largely–today wasn’t filled with off-putting style moments. For instance, one individual decided to enmesh a graphic tee with a red midi skirt, brown leather boots, and a tan trench coat topped off her outfit. Seleen Saleh captured this look and plenty of others that felt downright enthralling.
Notably, we spotted beat-up black leather jackets being utilized to add a sense of grit to outfits. Elsewhere white was also used to add a hint of elegance. In some looks straight-legged denim offered a well-cut pair of bottoms that stood out entirely. A sweater placed over one’s shoulder or perhaps tucked into jeans was how these attendees decided to take knits for a spin in varying hues.
There was one street style peacock who had us enamored–she donned a brilliantly colored jacket in royal blue, dark brown, and magenta. She paired this overcoat with cheetah-printed shoes, knee-high pullover socks in black, and a pale blue dress underneath–this unlikely pairing was experimental and kitschy. Ziwe was also spotted in an eclectic crossover cotton tee and chic oversized trousers.
Beneath you’ll find excellently dressed showgoers over at Paris Fashion Week SS25.