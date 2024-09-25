Best Street Style From Day 1 Of PFW SS25

Seleen Saleh

Paris Fashion Week is officially underway. This time of year calls for practical ensembles and items that are seen as somewhat kooky. Sometimes, downright outlandish frocks are spotted on the streets of Paris as showgoers, editors, and fashion insiders alike bop and weave as they head to presentations. Seleen Saleh is hitting the pavement to pinpoint the noteworthy attendees. And what ensued includes glorious and colorful looks galore.

While some who were on the streets opted for cherry red coats or Canadian tuxedos, others looked to hues like grey to make a statement. In fact, one street style star wore an entirely grey set with a maroon wrap over leather bag plus a black leather hat. Another standout look? Karen Blanchard who donned a bright red dress with a plush bag to match and a black leather jacket. Next, we spotted Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in a grey denim skirt paired with a striped top in primary colors and red patent leather flats. This was a fun twist on early fall garbs.

Need some pre-fall inspiration, this set of imagery has got that handled. An additional killer pairing included a military green jacket worn with a uniquely cut tan skirt and knee-high leather boots in black. Not your thing? Try an alternative look: a silver bomber (yes silver) with jeans emblazoned with the hue and brown square-toe boots. Don’t forget to add your oversized Chanel bag too.

Below take a look at the refreshing street style happening over at Paris Fashion Week SS25. You won’t be disappointed.

