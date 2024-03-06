Journey Through Paris Fashion Week With Candace Marie Stewart

Renaud Labelle

Paris Fashion Week has officially wrapped. For some fashion insiders, runway shows, private showroom appointments, and visits to international restaurants are invigorating. Celebrity-filled after-parties and catching up with friends are also a part of jet-setting globally throughout different seasons. However, fashion shows are the most significant portion of these trips where women like consultant and strategist Candace Marie Stewart get to see up-close the creations of designers including Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons. The founder of Black In Corporate is a smartly dressed fashion connoisseur who is regularly tapped to attend shows during Fashion Month. We were able to get a peek into her travels during Paris Fashion Week recently.

Over six days in Paris, Stewart attended multiple shows and also visited Lucien Pages’ showroom. Aside from these instances, she also was able to do a bit of sightseeing. Whether leaving her mark in street style images captured by photographers or attending dinner with friends, Stewart was able to showcase her personal style too. Her eloquent and expressive outfits allude to her affinity for tasteful and well-tailored clothing, an ethos she follows daily.

Below take a look at Candace Marie Stewart’s PFW.

Day 1 – February 26, 2024

10 PM: I ensured a good night’s sleep on the plane, preparing myself for a bustling day ahead.

2 AM: Checked into my hotel and swiftly organized my belongings, transforming the temporary space into a home base for the next week and a half. I also ordered room service versus going out as I went to bed thoroughly early.

4 PM: Got dressed in a Dorothy Schumacher silhouette and headed out to the iconic Louvre museum for a shoot with my photographer Renaud and a good friend of mine Simon who captured iPhone content. The synergy between everyone was perfect and the shots they captured were filled with unforgettable memories.

6 PM: Post-shoot, I returned to the hotel to refresh for the day’s premiere event: CFCL’s runway show. Founded by the former men’s director of Issey Miyake, CFCL bore subtle echoes of its heritage intertwined with the designer’s distinct vision.

8 PM: I received images from my photographer and I made the first selection and sent it back to him to do edits.

10 PM: Exhausted but content, I got some rest.

Day 2 – February 28, 2024

5 AM: I’m an early riser so I was up before the sun. Armed with an espresso and my laptop I delved into consulting work and a few client projects that were pending. One of my clients resides in Los Angeles so I took the time to tackle her work first so that she would receive everything that she needed by the time she woke up.

7 AM: I ordered breakfast and while I waited I styled out my Undercover look for the day.

10:30 AM: I headed out to fittings at Lucien Pages to be styled for the Atlein show.

11:30 AM: Once I returned to my hotel, I got dressed for the Undercover show and headed out quickly as the location was a bit of a distance away from me.

1:30 PM: Street style moments and camaraderie punctuated the Undercover experience, adding depth to the fashion week frenzy. I was able to capture some street style moments both with my photographer and other photographers who represented different media outlets.

2 PM: Upon entering the venue, I spoke to a few colleagues and found my seat and the show started. The Undercover runway show was extremely intriguing as there was no music for the runway show, and instead of music, there was a voiceover of a man telling the story of an everyday woman going to work and going home. The silhouettes reflected the voiceover as the clothing mimicked different clothing as well as bags that could be used for the Everyday woman from the beginning of the day, with a larger satchel that could fit a computer or utensils, and then a smaller bag for the evening for a night out.

9:30 PM: Had a late dinner at Cheval Blanc Paris before heading back to my hotel to rest up for the next day.

Day 3 – February 29, 2024:

7 AM: I started the day with a workout session of lifting weights.

10 AM: Had a quick breakfast of avocado and eggs.

12 PM: I started to get ready for the Rui presentation and another fitting with Lucien Pages.

3:30 PM: As we arrived for the Rui presentation we had to wait in the hallway for the next “runway show” as the brand was doing a continuous show over a few hours span. I’ve been a fan of the brand for quite some time now. The brand leans into beautiful yet broken pieces that reveal the skin in an intricate way.

5 PM: Post-presentation, we shot some quick iPhone content that will be used for a larger series.

7 PM: We head back to Lucien Pages for a late fitting for the Nina Ricci show. Once we wrap we head to dinner at Shirvan, one of my favorite restaurants ever.

11 PM: Once I’m back at my hotel, I style out two looks for tomorrow so that I’m prepared to tackle two shows and then head to bed.

Day 4 – March 1, 2024

9 AM: I wake up feeling refreshed, ready to embrace another day of PFW.

11 AM: After having breakfast I take a moment to do a facial and do my makeup for the first show and place on my look and head out for the show.

1 PM: Anticipation surges as I approach the venue for the Issey Miyake show, eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the innovative designs that await on the runway. The meticulous curation of colors throughout the showcase is simply breathtaking, with each hue more captivating than the last, leaving a lasting impression long after the show’s conclusion.

2:30 PM: Amidst the fashion week frenzy, I carve out a moment for a quick call with a client, ensuring that business matters stay on track.

3:15 PM: We arrive back at my hotel where I make a quick change into the Nina Ricci look and do light touch-ups to my makeup.

4 PM: We arrive at the Nina Ricci show where there is a huge crowd waiting outside the show. After I have photos taken by swarms of photographers, I enter the venue where I’m escorted to my seat.

4:30 PM: The show commences, with models striding down the runway exuding an aura of power and strength through their exaggerated movements. The garments themselves serve as bold expressions of confidence, featuring dramatic bows and eye-catching polka dots, echoing the designer’s penchant for making bold statements.

6 PM: With the day’s events behind me, I take a moment to reflect on the beauty and creativity that surrounded me throughout the day, feeling grateful for the experiences I’ve had.

9 PM: As evening falls, I treat myself to dinner at the hotel, savoring each bite and toasting to another successful day at Paris Fashion Week.

Day 5 – March 2, 2024

7 AM: The day kicked off with coffee, a morning ritual that fuels my creativity. A quick workout followed, setting the pace for the day’s adventures.

9 AM: Showered, ate breakfast and prepped for the day–all while considering the heavy rain storm. My hair and makeup were styled with elegance to combat the weather.

12:30 PM: I enjoyed a delicious lunch at my favorite – Shivran! This time, I ate lunch with colleagues who own the brand Gestuz.

2 PM: I arrive at my Loewe re-see appointment and ran into an old colleague who I used to work with at Prada who is now working at Loewe. What was supposed to be a quick catch-up turned into a delightful two-hour reunion. That was my biggest surprise of the day.

4 PM: Back at the hotel, a double espresso and my favorite snacks fuel the transformation for the spectacle awaiting at Comme des Garçons. I was so excited to be invited to the show as this was my first time. My photographer met me a bit early, and we began capturing the excitement en route to the show.

6 PM: Now back at the hotel, I have ordered some room service, I am showered and ready for a nightcap, but have some work to attend to.

8 PM: I finished dinner, work, and even styled out my looks for tomorrow. I have my alarm set, and I am all ready for a good night’s sleep.

1 AM: Kidding. I am up. I have some content to post, so I am briefly editing and publishing the content. Trying to keep up with the time zones can be interesting for sure.

Day 6 – March 3, 2024

7 AM: The day unfolds with an early wake-up to some breakfast and coffee in bed.

9 AM: Slowly, I began the process of packing and organizing my belongings. This will ensure a seamless return come time to my flight departure.

11 AM: Before heading into the Schiaparelli walkthrough I head into the city for some lunch.

1 PM: Makeup, hair, and outfit ready: my photographer and I head over to the Schiaparelli walkthrough.

2 PM: The drive back home became a reflective journey through Paris, a city that never fails to evoke gratitude for the opportunities it offers.

5 PM: I begin the hair and makeup journey for tonight’s show, Atlien. Packing my outfit the night before definitely makes the getting ready process smooth.

6 PM: Joined by my photographer and videographer, we navigated the bustling atmosphere of the Atlein show. I took my seat and saw many familiar and new faces as well as stunning pieces.

7:30 PM: Back at my hotel now, I am picking my next outfit for dinner with friends at Waly-Fay, a Senegalese restaurant.

10 PM: Had dinner with friends at Waly-Fay before heading back to my hotel. I am already all packed up and ready so my travel day tomorrow is easy.