Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready With Brittany Byrd For A Day In Paris

Haylee Ahumada

Brittany Byrd, a fashion content creator, stylist, and gallerist has been a mainstay in the New York City and Los Angeles fashion scenes for quite some time. Originally from L.A., her experimental style is somewhat of a compass that she allows to guide her–she’s also currently based in her hometown. Her street aesthetic and her way of enmeshing textures and garments together to create unconventional looks has led her to garner a cult following on Instagram. There’s even a hint of the energy seen in the effortless street-ready looks that are often spotted in the pages of Japanese magazine FRUiTS expertly fused into Byrd’s wardrobe too. Japan is another large influence for her. Sneakers, pastel hues, monochromatic looks, and off-kilter style moments are the core of her style “I love how there’s nothing I won’t explore,” she shares in an email. “I’ve studied contemporary archives and centuries of fashion [while] at Parsons.”

She further explains that her love for clothing is deeper than trends. Investing in statement pieces and fabrics is a part of her life. A few of her favorite brands of the moment include Maison Margiela, Comme Des Garçon, and Junya Watanabe. Byrd notes that their silhouettes and creations are timeless. “Rei Kawakubo has been a huge influence and inspiration for me since I could remember,” she adds. “Rei showed me the human form can be radically reconsidered. Playing on destruction and reconstruction helped me understand the world that I’m creating.”

At the moment she’s hitting the streets of Paris to take in the energy of the city. Since it’s Paris Fashion Week, it makes sense that Brittany is there currently. With a stacked schedule she received an opportunity to visit the Hermès showroom. Ahead of this notable moment, she put together an outfit that she felt spoke to her. A three-piece suit she purchased from her favorite boutique in Paris, Le Claireur Sévigné sold to her by Goce Javonoski were the pieces she decided on. Byrd shares that Javonoski is a fashion connoisseur in his rite. “I walked in the shop in September,” according to Byrd. “We talked about clothes for hours it was so organic and I love shopping experiences that make me feel seen not just another transaction,” she adds.

01 01 A Close-Up Byrd completes her makeup look as she gets ready to head out. Haylee Ahumada

02 02 A Natural Beat Another glimpse at Byrd’s makeup look. Haylee Ahumada

03 03 Bags Galore A few of the selects that Byrd opted for ahead of her day in Paris. Haylee Ahumada

04 04 A Quiet Moment Byrd secures her footwear. Haylee Ahumada

05 05 Sultry But Smart The back detail of Byrd’s top is undeniably sultry and experimental. Haylee Ahumada

06 06 Heading Out A moment on the streets in Paris. Haylee Ahumada