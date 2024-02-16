Black In Fashion Council Discovery Showroom Highlights: Nia Thomas, V. Bellan, & More

Bre Johnson/BFA.com

This season’s Black In Fashion Council Discovery Showroom was a noteworthy moment away from the presentations at New York Fashion Week. Each season, the BIFC handpicks designers who are on the cusp of breaking. But, during some seasons, there are brands that are fairly new in the fashion market, and at times these are the most exciting to come across. For its eighth season, garments, accessories, and jewelry were showcased at the High Line.

Nia Thomas

Nia Thomas, a knitwear designer from Long Island, New York was a highlight. Thomas, who currently lives in Mexico City shared pieces including inventive knits with sequins, a fiery orange slip dress, and skirts with handwoven details. One top, the Gilly short-sleeve vest was designed in a tan hue with holes throughout. There is also a dress version of this eccentric offering. On a table, there was a knitted bodysuit in a chocolate tone that immediately stood out from the rest of the FW24 offerings. Thomas’ designs this season offers options for the worldly friend in your group chat who seems to always be traveling.

GVDŠ

GVDŠ was another standout in the BIFC’s multiple rooms at the High Line. Designed and founded by Muktar Onifade explained that his brand is inspired by his mechanical engineering background. Onifade, originally from Nigeria is a proud graduate of Georgia Tech University–he noted that upon graduating he worked at GM in Detroit for a bit and realized while there that he wanted to create a clothing line (he eventually left his job and moved to Los Angeles to chase his fashion aspirations). He also expressed that many of the textured pieces he creates pull directly from the time he spent in Detroit building his brand. Now, after making it through the pandemic he splits his time between Nigeria and Los Angeles. GVDŠ is comprised of nearly all-black clothing and statement denim emblazoned with gems in addition to handbags and symbol-centric jewelry.

V. Bellan

Vanessa Bellan, the founder of the accessories brand V. Bellan also revealed solid gold conversation starters that felt notable. The gender-neutral jewelry Bellan creates has a striking, clean-cut look, they’re ideal for the minimalists in your life. Hoops, cuffs, and other statement items like drop earrings were on display within her space in the showroom.

In its entirety, the Black In Fashion Council Discovery Showroom was filled with impressive designers who are excitedly leaving an imprint on the fashion and accessories markets. Additional brands that were present included Amari Carter, Bruce Glen, KEEYAHRI, OMÔL, QOH Jewelry, and Silver & Riley.