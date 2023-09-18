Black In Fashion Council Discovery Showroom Highlights: Kaphill, Téjahn Burnett, Fumi The Label And More

Kaphill

For its seventh season showroom, the Black In Fashion Council Discovery Showroom gave emerging designers another opportunity to showcase their design capabilities at Spring Studios. For a week, the creatives hailing from throughout the U.S., different regions of Nigeria, and Canada met for appointments with fashion insiders, editors, and more. The intimate setting of these meet-ups allows the designers a chance to speak at length about the stories behind their brand and also how they got their start. In recent seasons, brands like Madamette, Diotima, and Jeofroi received a spotlight moment which has led to their ongoing buzz and success.

Kaphill

Krystal Phillips of Kaphill presented a pastel-hued Spring/Summer 2014 collection–her range was filled with dresses and separates ideal for weddings and beyond. The line she presented consisted of pieces that she felt her friends would wear if she were to get married in the South of France, a dream of hers. Phillips’ pieces always pull a bit from the ‘70s so it’s no surprise that some of the bottoms she created featured flare design detailing. One stunning piece from the new collection was a white dress with a middle cut-out and dramatically flared bottom.

Téjahn Burnett

Jamaican-Canadian footwear designer Téjahn Burnett also shared pieces from her namesake brand. Known for her stunning Simijah sandals, Burnett noted that she is releasing a lower version of this best-seller. Attendees were also able to view her unique Iyah sandal which features cowrie shells throughout and comes in both cream and light green.

Fumi The Label

Fumi Egbon’s Fumi The Label was another staple brand at the BIFC Discovery showroom–in recent years her line has become a mainstay on Instagram. The Canadian designer shared some of her beloved pieces like the Naomi Dress on her designated rack. But there were also sleek crop tops and dresses one can look to for cocktails with friends and date nights.

KÍLÈNTÁR

KÍLÈNTÁR stood out amongst the sea of designs too. Michelle Adepoju’s brand is filled with stunning separates and dresses that pull from her Nigerian heritage. Traditional techniques are utilized to dye patterns and weaving methods passed down through generations are the design ethos she prioritizes. Adepoju works with skilled artisans, weavers, and dyers to create her unique pieces.

Additional brands that were showing their Spring/Summer 2024 collections include Ciara Chyane, Khoi, Korlekie, Lurelly, Onalaja, and Tia Adeola. In total, the showroom was a bright moment of New York Fashion Week.