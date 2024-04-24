Are Wedge Heels Here To Stay?

Getty Images

By now, you’ve seen the photo. Sleek legs and feet, adorned in chunky leather and wooden wedges, were elegantly placed onto the ground as guests sat front row at Chloé’s Paris Fashion Week presentation in February. When I saw the image, I immediately felt the styles of the ‘70s might be gearing up for a resurgence. Something was in the air at Chloé, and the brand’s creative director, Chemena Kamali, landed upon a collection that felt very ‘70s-inspired. The boho offerings included wedged sandals, lacy blouses, romantic chiffon frocks, and more. Also, the icon Pat Cleveland showed up to the presentation wearing wooden-heeled wedges. That’s a profoundly flattering co-sign if you ask me.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pat Cleveland attends the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

I have to confess that I am not particularly fond of wedges because I associate them with giving up on the stiletto. During my college days, I used to wear sky-high Jeffrey Campbell Litas in baby pink. I owned a few wacky shoes by Jeffrey Campbell and a spiked golden pair of stilettos by Rachel Roy, which I wore religiously. Even Jessica Simpson had a place in my college footwear lineup when I got hold of a velvet blue platform shoe in suede (I have photos to prove how obsessed I was with each of these heels). Although I am hesitant about wedges, I am willing to give them a chance after seeing them reemerge in Chloé’s new lead designer’s vision.

It has been observed that the wedge footwear style is becoming increasingly popular among fashion brands. This trend has been embraced by several renowned fashion brands, such as Alaïa, Roberto Cavalli, and Ferragamo, to name a few. Their Spring/Summer 2024 collections reflect their take on the wedge shoe style. Hence, it is evident that the wedge is expected to continue gaining popularity in the upcoming weeks and months.

Model walks at the Ferragamo Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show held at Piazza VI Febbraio on September 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Alaïa designed a knee-high boot with a futuristic silver wedge, available in a stunning caramel hue. Ferragamo’s take on the trend includes a beaded element on the front of a stacked sandal in dark brown and light green, with an elegant ankle strap. Roberto Cavalli offers a unique color-stricken option with magenta and deep purple woven leather, providing a kitschy alternative for those who enjoy experimental shoes.

In February, during London Fashion Week at Burberry, the brand’s creative director, Daniel Lee, showcased boots with built-in wedges on the runway. Although the designs had a military feel, they also had a classic touch. One of the boots was a thigh-high style, while the other was a loafer style. Both these creations looked fashionable and elegant when paired with Lee’s striking collection.

A model presents a creation during a catwalk presentation for British fashion house Burberry’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, at London Fashion Week in London, on February 19, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re wondering why wedges have caught the eye of these designers, it might be because they’re the perfect go-to shoe for women who love a heel but need practicality on the move. Not only are they comfortable, but they also add a distinct style to any outfit. For instance, I have a pair of vintage leather Jil Sander sock-wedged boots in a gorgeous hue of purple that I’ve been itching to wear. With this shoe choice, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort throughout your day. If you want to try this commuter-friendly option, pair them with your favorite T-shirt, baggy jeans, and a functional overcoat for an effortless and graceful look.

“But really, why wedges?” you may ask. As the months pass, you may come to appreciate the sleek silhouette of the wedge and how it enhances the natural curves and lines of the foot while also providing comfort as you move. What may have once been considered unfashionable could be brought to your attention if you discover what works best for you.

For a night out with friends, take the plunge with a little black dress and an oversized blazer, but don’t forget to add a pair of wedged boots. Or if you’re feeling grungy, try a leather skirt with a motorcycle jacket over a tour tee and swap the kitten heels for wedged ones (I will be trying this look). The possibilities are endless, so don’t be afraid to experiment. That’s the key to nailing this trend.