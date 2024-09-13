HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: The Weeknd, Monaleo, Kendrick Lamar And More

Today’s list includes a collaboration between Joey Bada$$ and Chlöe titled “Tell Me,” and Terrace Martin’s ‘Nintindo Soul.’
By Okla Jones

Happy Friday, folks. This weekend brings an eclectic mix of music for your listening pleasure. From Hip Hop and R&B, to the motivating sounds of gospel, there’s something for everyone this time around.

Today, The Weeknd released the lead single to his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow, a mesmerizing track titled “Dancing In The Flames.” Joey Bada$$ and Chlöe team up for the romantic record “Tell Me,” the multi-talented Terrace Martin drops Nintindo Soul, and Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with a new single that premiered via his instagram page on September 11. Our list also includes music from Monaleo, IDK, Jordin Sparks, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

