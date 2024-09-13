Best New Music This Week: The Weeknd, Monaleo, Kendrick Lamar And More

Happy Friday, folks. This weekend brings an eclectic mix of music for your listening pleasure. From Hip Hop and R&B, to the motivating sounds of gospel, there’s something for everyone this time around.

Today, The Weeknd released the lead single to his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow, a mesmerizing track titled “Dancing In The Flames.” Joey Bada$$ and Chlöe team up for the romantic record “Tell Me,” the multi-talented Terrace Martin drops Nintindo Soul, and Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with a new single that premiered via his instagram page on September 11. Our list also includes music from Monaleo, IDK, Jordin Sparks, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

Joey Bada$$ ft. Chlöe – “Tell Me” Joey Badass and Chlöe have joined forces on a new single called “Tell Me.” Check it out HERE.

Jordin Sparks – ‘No Restrictions’ Today, singer Jordin Sparks drops her fourth studio album, No Restrictions, featuring T-Pain, Shawn Stockman, and more. Check it out HERE.





Terrace Martin – ‘Nintindo Soul’ The talented Terrace Martin has released his new album Nintendo Soul, blending his signature jazz, hip-hop, and soul sounds. Stream the project HERE.





Yolanda Adams – ‘Sunny Days’ Sunny Days, the 12th studio album by GRAMMY award winning artist, Yolanda Adams, drops today. The LP features the new singles, “Church Doors” and “Blessings.” Hear it HERE.





Kendrick Lamar – “Untitled” Kendrick Lamar has released a new song on his Instagram. The five-minute track was posted without a caption or title, with just the audio and a photo of a pair of all-Black Air Force Ones. Hear it HERE.

IDK – ‘2:22’ IDK releases his new single, “KiCKiN,” which is part of a two-pack titled 2:22, and will also include his previously-released hit song, “TiFFANY” featuring Gunna. Hear it HERE.





Leon Thomas ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Far Fetched” Today, Leon Thomas enlisted Ty Dolla $ign for “Far Fetched.” Listen to the brand new track HERE.





Ray Vaughn ft. SiR – “Everybody Dies” Ray Vaughn, a rising artist from Top Dawg Entertainment, teams up with SiR on his latest single “Everybody Dies.” Listen to it HERE.





The Weeknd – “Dancing In The Flames” The Weeknd released the single “Dancing In the Flames” alongside a new music video on Friday, the first track from his upcoming sixth album Hurry Up Tomorrow. Watch it HERE.



