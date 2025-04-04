HomeBeauty

23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence

In honor of her 53rd birthday, here are the Grammy-winning soul singer's inspiring beauty moments.
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
Steve Granitz/WireImage
By Larry Stansbury ·

When it comes to radiating beauty, soul, and unapologetic self-love, Jill Scott is the blueprint. The Grammy-winning songstress, poet, and actress has long stood as a symbol of Black womanhood in all its fullness—soft yet strong, sensual yet grounded. Whether she’s commanding the stage with her velvety voice or gracing the screen with quiet power, Scott’s glow isn’t just skin deep. It’s the kind of beauty rooted in radical self-acceptance, body confidence, and an unshakable sense of identity. In a world that too often tries to box Black women in, Scott shows us what it means to take up space—fully, boldly, and beautifully.

Over the years, Jill Scott has blessed us with countless beauty moments that celebrate the richness of her identity. In the early 2000s, during her Who Is Jill Scott? era, she embraced voluminous natural curls at the MOBO Awards, radiating effortless grace. At the 2005 BET Awards, she stunned in a bronzed glow, sleek updo, and fluttering lashes that gave grown-woman glam in every frame. A decade later, she made waves at the 2015 Soul Train Awards in a stunning Afrocentric head wrap, paired with dramatic eye makeup and nude lips—a true ode to self-love and cultural pride. And during the heart of the pandemic, who could forget her radiant presence in the 2020 Verzuz battle with Erykah Badu? With gold accents and flawless skin, Scott reminded us all that confidence is the ultimate beauty essential.

Now let’s talk body confidence—because Scott has never shied away from celebrating her curves. In 2012, at the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards, the Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 singer stepped out in a show-stopping ensemble that highlighted her natural beauty and unmistakable poise. A year later, at the ESSENCE Black Women in Music event, she wowed in a chic look that embraced every curve with radiant confidence. Then in 2017, at the 59th GRAMMY Awards, Scott graced the red carpet in a form-fitting gown that wasn’t just fashion-forward—it was fearless, a testament to her bold, body-positive presence.

In honor of Scott’s unwavering celebration of beauty and body confidence, we’re looking back at some of our favorite moments where she reminded us all: your power lies in owning every part of who you are.

23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 04: MOBO AWARDS Photo of Jill SCOTT (Photo by JMEnternational/Redferns)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
Jill Scott during The 32nd Annual NAACP Image Awards – Music at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal, California, United States. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
Jill Scott during The 2nd Annual BET Awards – Press Room at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
Jill Scott with Tamar Unique Jewelry during Backstage Creations’ Celebrity Gift Retreat for 2003 Essence Awards at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
Singer Jill Scott attends the 2011 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
Jill Scott presents a collection of her poetry, “The Moments, the Minutes, the Hours” at Barnes and Noble in New York City on April 26, 2005. (Photo by R. Born/WireImage)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
Jill Scott during The 8th Annual Soul Train “Lady of Soul” Awards – Show at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Jill Scott arrives at the The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring L.A. Reid on February 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Singer Jill Scott attends the 2013 Delete Blood Cancer Gala which honors Vera Wang, Leighton Meester and Suzi Weiss-Fischmann on May 1, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Delete Blood Cancer-DKMS Americas)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
NEW Y ORK CITY – APRIL 10: Singer Jill Scott attends the “VH1 Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin” Concert Special to Benefit the Save the Music Foundation on April 10, 2001 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Actress Jill Scott attends the premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Baggage Claim” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on September 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 21: Jill Scott at the “Get On Up” Press Conference at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on July 21, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 22: Jill Scott visits at SiriusXM Studios on January 22, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Singer Jill Scott attends the Essence 6th annual Black Women in Music Event held at Avalon on February 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
NEWARK, NJ – MARCH 28: Singer Jill Scott attends the BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Red Carpet at NJ Performing Arts Center on March 28, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 06: Honoree Jill Scott, purse detail, attends the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 06: Honoree Jill Scott accepts the Lady of Soul Award onstage during the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 18: Singer Jill Scott performs onstage at A+E Networks “Shining A Light” concert at The Shrine Auditorium on November 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for A+E Networks)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 19: Singer-songwriter Jill Scott arrives on the red carpet at CMT Artists of the Year 2016 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
TEMECULA, CA – AUGUST 18: Singer/songwriter Jill Scott performs on stage at Pechanga Casino on August 18, 2017 in Temecula, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 09: Jill Scott Performs at 2017 ONE Music Fest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
CINCINNATI, OH – JULY 28: Jill Scott performs at Paul Brown Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jill Scott arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
TOPICS: 