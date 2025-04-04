23 Times Jill Scott Delivered Body & Beauty Confidence

Steve Granitz/WireImage

When it comes to radiating beauty, soul, and unapologetic self-love, Jill Scott is the blueprint. The Grammy-winning songstress, poet, and actress has long stood as a symbol of Black womanhood in all its fullness—soft yet strong, sensual yet grounded. Whether she’s commanding the stage with her velvety voice or gracing the screen with quiet power, Scott’s glow isn’t just skin deep. It’s the kind of beauty rooted in radical self-acceptance, body confidence, and an unshakable sense of identity. In a world that too often tries to box Black women in, Scott shows us what it means to take up space—fully, boldly, and beautifully.

Over the years, Jill Scott has blessed us with countless beauty moments that celebrate the richness of her identity. In the early 2000s, during her Who Is Jill Scott? era, she embraced voluminous natural curls at the MOBO Awards, radiating effortless grace. At the 2005 BET Awards, she stunned in a bronzed glow, sleek updo, and fluttering lashes that gave grown-woman glam in every frame. A decade later, she made waves at the 2015 Soul Train Awards in a stunning Afrocentric head wrap, paired with dramatic eye makeup and nude lips—a true ode to self-love and cultural pride. And during the heart of the pandemic, who could forget her radiant presence in the 2020 Verzuz battle with Erykah Badu? With gold accents and flawless skin, Scott reminded us all that confidence is the ultimate beauty essential.

Now let’s talk body confidence—because Scott has never shied away from celebrating her curves. In 2012, at the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards, the Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 singer stepped out in a show-stopping ensemble that highlighted her natural beauty and unmistakable poise. A year later, at the ESSENCE Black Women in Music event, she wowed in a chic look that embraced every curve with radiant confidence. Then in 2017, at the 59th GRAMMY Awards, Scott graced the red carpet in a form-fitting gown that wasn’t just fashion-forward—it was fearless, a testament to her bold, body-positive presence.

In honor of Scott’s unwavering celebration of beauty and body confidence, we’re looking back at some of our favorite moments where she reminded us all: your power lies in owning every part of who you are.