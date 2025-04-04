Mike And Denese Butler from HGTV’s ‘Fix My Frankenhouse’ Share Recession-Proof Renovation Tips

HGTV

As the days grow longer and warmer weather rolls in, the time is ripe to refresh our spaces and tackle long-overdue home improvements. Spring cleaning isn’t just about clearing out closets and scrubbing floors. It’s an opportunity to breathe new life into our homes and rethink what works best for our living spaces. But in more challenging economic times, homeowners are seeking ways to make upgrades without breaking the bank. HGTV’s Fix My Frankenhouse stars, renovation experts Mike and Denese Butler, are here to help.

In Fix My Frankenhouse, the Butlers tackle unique renovation challenges like wonky layouts, misplaced staircases (It happens!), and maze-like hallways. Mike applies his construction expertise to create fresh, functional floor plans, while Denese brings each client’s style to life with custom finishes. Together, they blend the charm of older homes with modern design.

Back for a highly anticipated second season, the Butlers are back to transform outdated, awkward properties into stunning, cohesive homes while balancing life as parents to their three young children. They get that it isn’t easy. For those hesitant to dive into a big renovation project, Denese encourages homeowners to start with a good decluttering session. “I’m a big fan of purging. Just get rid of it,” she says. “It’s like getting a haircut and feeling lighter. It makes a huge difference.”

Once spaces have been cleared of clutter, some cost-effective cosmetic updates suggested by the Butlers include painting kitchen cabinets, changing hardware, such as handles and knobs, upgrading rugs, adding new artwork or framing existing artwork, and replacing light fixtures.

“Just the little touches will make a huge difference,” Denese says. “Those are the most economical ways to make those upgrades.” For homeowners with a little more wiggle room in the budget for renovations, Mike suggests considering making over kitchens and bathrooms first before tackling other spaces.

“If you have a little more money, doing kitchen or bathroom renovations, you’re always going to get your investment back,” he notes. “Windows not so much, but windows help on energy.” Mike also suggests making upgrades to appliances like the hot water heater and HVAC systems. “Making sure those systems are up to date and as efficient as possible are great recession-proof options.”

“Landscaping is also another thing,” Denese adds. “I feel like it encourages the homeowner to want to make the inside just as beautiful as the outside of the house.”

When prioritizing renovations on a budget, the Butlers advise starting with livable spaces like kitchens and common areas over lesser-used spaces. Additionally, they recommend consulting with a realtor to avoid overinvesting.

“We always recommend that you touch base with your local realtor to make sure that you’re not outpricing the neighborhood,” Mike says. “Make sure that you’re not putting in more money than what the houses around you actually cost.”

When considering a renovation, Mike emphasizes the importance of function, flow, and light.

“Does your house function? Is your kitchen on one side and your family room far away on the other? Does that work for you?” he asks. With a keen eye for detail, he recommends evaluating how well spaces flow together and how natural light impacts the mood of a home.

When it comes to figuring out whether a homeowner is dealing with a fixer-upper or a true Frankenhouse, Denese says what separates the two is the extent of disjointedness.

“There’s a huge difference,” she says. “With a fixer-upper, there might be a handful of things that you want to update, like you will keep the existing floor plan, but maybe you want to update the kitchen, update the bathroom, and rip out the old carpet – versus a Frankenhouse. That could be a house that has no visual sight lines, it can feel very dark and scary. There might be a half bath next to a stove where you’re cooking, or a toilet chase connected to an island. All these things that literally don’t make any sense. It’s difficult to see the vision of what the potential can be versus a fixer-upper.”

The Butlers’ chemistry and down-to-earth approach resonates with viewers, especially as they openly share their own renovation journey. Despite their expertise, the couple is currently tackling their own Frankenhouse.

“It is very much so embarrassing, but it’s fine because that’s what allows us to connect with our client,” Denese says. “We’re very relatable.”

Catch Mike and Denese Butler on Fix My Frankenhouse, with the second season airing on HGTV on Wednesday nights at 9/8c. You can catch up on the first season on Max.