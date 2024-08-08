HomeFashion

Meagan Good's Best Fashion Looks

For years Good has been hitting red carpets in memorable pieces including unique gowns, Sporty Spice-inspired denim, and at the moment, she's in her most elevated era yet.
Meagan Good’s style cues have always been vibrant and a bit experimental. Currently, the actress has been wearing form-fitting and somewhat sensual pieces that speak to her style journey over the progression of her longstanding career in Hollywood. In the fashion era she’s currently living through Good leaves no stone unturned–if there’s a sheer material or a sequined gown, she’s going for it! And this is what makes Good stand out amongst the sea of peacocks urgently looking to be fawned over. What is also deeply compelling is her ability to capture the feeling of the everywoman in a myriad of projects not limited to Eve’s Bayou, which some feel was her breakout role. Lauded performances from Good also include Harlem, Deliver Us From Eva, Stomp The Yard, Think Like A Man, Roll Bounce, and beyond. 

Years back, Good had an affinity for bejeweled numbers in tones such as gold, black, and at times even silver. In the early 2000s, there was even a moment where Good could be oft spotted in varying outfits that exuded Sporty Spice realness, she’d sport cropped tees, high-rise denim, and girly pieces that juxtaposed the athletic-esque items she’d don. The tides are shifting because this is trending right now. Other moments indicative of her fixation on clothing also include when she wore cut-outs in the 2000s–these pieces were eccentric and a bit risqué. Both of these words could still be used to key in on Meagan and her ability to experiment with her fashion choices. 

Below in celebration of Meagan Good’s 43rd birthday take a look at her flyest looks over the years. 

