Meagan Good's Best Fashion Looks

Meagan Good’s style cues have always been vibrant and a bit experimental. Currently, the actress has been wearing form-fitting and somewhat sensual pieces that speak to her style journey over the progression of her longstanding career in Hollywood. In the fashion era she’s currently living through Good leaves no stone unturned–if there’s a sheer material or a sequined gown, she’s going for it! And this is what makes Good stand out amongst the sea of peacocks urgently looking to be fawned over. What is also deeply compelling is her ability to capture the feeling of the everywoman in a myriad of projects not limited to Eve’s Bayou, which some feel was her breakout role. Lauded performances from Good also include Harlem, Deliver Us From Eva, Stomp The Yard, Think Like A Man, Roll Bounce, and beyond.

Years back, Good had an affinity for bejeweled numbers in tones such as gold, black, and at times even silver. In the early 2000s, there was even a moment where Good could be oft spotted in varying outfits that exuded Sporty Spice realness, she’d sport cropped tees, high-rise denim, and girly pieces that juxtaposed the athletic-esque items she’d don. The tides are shifting because this is trending right now. Other moments indicative of her fixation on clothing also include when she wore cut-outs in the 2000s–these pieces were eccentric and a bit risqué. Both of these words could still be used to key in on Meagan and her ability to experiment with her fashion choices.

Below in celebration of Meagan Good’s 43rd birthday take a look at her flyest looks over the years.

01 01 2024 Tyler Perry’s “Divorce In The Black” New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 08: Meagan Good attends Tyler Perry’s “Divorce In The Black” New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on July 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic)

02 02 2024 BET Awards US actress Meagan Good arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 2024 AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon Meagan Good at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

04 04 2023 “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” Premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Meagan Good attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” at the Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic)

05 05 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Meagan Good attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

06 06 2023 5th American Black Film Festival Honors Meagan Good at the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 5, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

07 07 2023 14th Annual AAFCA Awards CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – MARCH 1: Meagan Good at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 1, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

08 08 2022 Ebony Power 100 Meagan Good at Ebony Power 100 held at Milk Studios on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

09 09 2022 Netflix’s “Day Shift” Premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Meagan Good arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s “Day Shift” at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

10 10 2022 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards Meagan Good at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on April 2nd, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

11 11 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Meagan Good attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

12 12 2019 “The Intruder” Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Actress Meagan Good attends the Screen Gems premiere of ‘The Intruder’ at ArcLight Hollywood on May 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

13 13 2018 “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.” Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Meagan Good attends the Premiere Of Samuel Goldwyn Films’ “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.” at ArcLight Hollywood on September 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/FilmMagic)

14 14 2017 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 23: Actor Meagan Good at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

15 15 2016 “Miracles From Heaven” Premiere Actress Meagan Good attends the Los Angeles premiere of Miracles From Heaven, March 9, 2016, at the Arclight Cinema in Hollywood, California. / AFP / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

16 16 2015 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Meagan Good attends the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

17 17 2013 “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” US Premiere Meagan Good attends the “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” US premiere at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. �� LAN (Photo by Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

18 18 2013 “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” UK Premiere LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 11: Meagan Good attends the UK premiere of “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” at Vue West End on December 11, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage)

19 19 2013 ELLE’s 20th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 21: Actress Meagan Good attends ELLE’s 20th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 21, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for ELLE)

20 20 2013 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Actress Meagan Good attends the Ford Red Carpet at the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images for BET)

21 21 2012 43rd NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actress Meagan Good arrives at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

22 22 2008 “The Love Guru” Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 11: Meagan Good attends THE LOS ANGELES PREMIERE OF “THE LOVE GURU” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on June 11, 2008 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by DAVID CROTTY/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

23 23 2007 “Stomp The Yard” Premiere Meagan Good during “Stomp The Yard” Premiere – Red Carpet at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic for Variety Magazine)

24 24 2006 Launch Party For Playstation 3 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Actress Meagan Good, arrives at the Launch Party For Sony Computer Entertainment America Playstation 3 held on November 8,2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

25 25 2006 Rogue Pictures Premiere Of “Waist Deep” HOLLYWOOD – JUNE 15: Actress Meagan Good arrives at Rogue Pictures premiere of “Waist Deep” held at the Cinerama Dome on June 15, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

26 26 2006 TNT Black Movie Awards Meagan Good 12556_MP_0337.JPG during 2006 TNT Black Movie Awards – Red Carpet at Wiltern Theatre in Los Angelses, California, United States. (Photo by M. Phillips/WireImage)

27 27 2005 TNT Black Movie Awards Meagan Good 10224_JSc_06116.jpg during 2005 TNT Black Movie Awards – Red Carpet at Wiltern in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage)

28 28 2005 BET Awards Meagan Good (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

29 29 2005 “Roll Bounce” Premiere Meagan Good during FoxSearchlight Pictures Present the Los Angeles Premiere of “Roll Bounce” – Arrivals at The Bridge at Howard Hughes Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by E. Charbonneau/WireImage)

30 30 2005 Annual Race to Eras MS Meagan Good during 12th Annual Race to Erase MS Co-Chaired by Tommy Hilfiger and Nancy Davis – Red Carpet at The Westin Century Plaza Hotel & Spa in Century City, California, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

31 31 2005 ELLEGIRL Hollywood Prom Party HOLLYWOOD , CA – APRIL 14: Actress Meagan Good arrives at the First Annual ELLEGIRL Hollywood Prom party held at the Hollywood Athletic Club on April 14, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Getty Images)

32 32 2004 Paris Hilton Hosts Party For David LaChapelle At Mansion MIAMI BEACH, FL – AUGUST 28: Actress Meagan Good arrives at a party for photographer David LaChapelle At Mansion nightclub August 28, 2004 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

33 33 2004 11th Annual Rock The Vote Awards Meagan Good (Photo by J. Shearer/WireImage)

34 34 2004 Elle Girl and DKNY Jeans Honor Fashion Week HOLLYWOOD – OCTOBER 26: Actress Meagan Good at the “Elle Girl and DKNY Jeans honor Fashion Week” at The Concorde October 26, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ana Elisa Fuentes/Getty Images)

35 35 2004 BET Awards HOLLYWOOD – JUNE 29: Actress Meagan Good attends the 2004 Black Entertainment Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on June 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

36 36 2004 18th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Meagan Good during 18th Annual Soul Train Music Awards – Press Room at International Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

37 37 2003 “American Wedding” Premiere Meagan Good during “American Wedding” Premiere in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

38 38 2003 Celebrate The Launch of Napster 2.0 Meagan Good during Celebrate The Launch of Napster 2.0 – Arrivals at House of Blues in West Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

39 39 2003 “Biker Boyz” Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 28: Actress Meagan Good attends the premiere of “Biker Boyz” at Mann’s Chinese Theatre on January 28, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

40 40 2003 9th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Meagan Good during 9th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards – Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

41 41 2002 “Undercover Brother” Premiere 405969 08: Actress Meagan Good attends the world premiere screening of Universal Pictures” “Undercover Brother” at Loews Cineplex Universal Studios Cinema May 30, 2002 in Universal City, CA. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

42 42 2002 “Men in Black II” Premiere Meagan Good during “Men in Black II” Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)