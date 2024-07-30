Home

40 Iconic Style Moments From Vivica A. Fox

The actress celebrates her birthday in Leo season, so we had to gather her best looks over the years in natural Leo fashion.
By Robyn Mowatt

Vivica A. Fox has always been one of Hollywood’s early style stars. For years, the actress, has been known to annihilate the red carpet in either sultry or glamorous looks. Fox hasn’t met a texture, style, or sequin that doesn’t agree with her. More often than not, the actress, television host, and producer shows up for a press event donning a suit or perhaps a gown that speaks to her ability to shape-shift for whichever type of fashion moment she feels like serving. 

The actress is a style chameleon who is well known for her appearance in sitcoms such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but also films including Two Can Play That Game. Over the years she’s also appeared in cult classics, one in particular being Set It Off. But aside from starring in legendary projects, her fashion choices have been the opposite of archaic. Through the decades she’s firmly allowed trends to trickle into her wardrobe. In the ‘90s she donned somewhat conservative gowns and modest pieces. But, many of these pieces were in bold hues like red or gold. 

One isolated style moment worth recalling includes an on-trend Gucci two-piece logo suit worn to the 2000 Soul Train Awards. Separately, to the 2001 Source Awards, she donned a sensual leather top and a sequined hat with head-turning drop earrings. As time went on, and the 2000s hit, lengthy silken frocks took center stage in Vivica’s wardrobe. And for good reason, whether in teal, black, or a chic green tone–these gowns were her staple.  

We’re forever indebted to Fox who isn’t just a skilled actress, but she’s also an innovator in matters of style–to celebrate her birthday we’re keying in on some of her best looks. Below take a look at Vivica A. Fox’s most iconic fashion moments.

