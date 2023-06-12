Vivica Fox Says She’s Open To Dating 50 Cent Again

Albeit brief, Vivica A. Fox had a very public and sometimes tumultuous relationship with rapper 50 cent. While visiting Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous talk show, Fox, 58, revealed that she would be open to rekindling her romance with the rapper and Power executive producer. The conversation started with Shepherd mentioning how the “Best Friend” rapper, 47, was allegedly still speaking on Fox.

Most recently he brought the Set It Off actress up because she plans on doing a BMF film project that’s unrelated to his show. The rapper and TV producer is the executive producer of the popular BMF series on Starz, which has been renewed for a third season.

“He’s still saying your name,” said Shepherd during their conversation. “Curtis is still saying your name, how do you feel about that?”

Fox responded and said, “I took it as a compliment. That was his way of showing support. Thanks, boo.”

The host then asked whether Fox would be open to dating her ex again in the future. Their short-lived but high-profile romance took place in 2003. While one might assume that after all their back and forth the answer would be a resounding no, she actually chose a more “Never say never” response.

“Ben [Affleck] and Jen [Jennifer Lopez] did it, why not?” replied Fox, 58. She continued, “I’m looking for a partner… someone that’s fun, got their own identity… their own money. I’m not trying to be a sugar mama.”

That being said, Fox did make sure to acknowledge his “beautiful girlfriend” Cuban Link during the conversation. She and the rapper have been going strong since 2019.

Although the whirlwind romance between Fox and 50, also known as Curtis Jackson, didn’t last long, it had an impact on the actress. In 2021, she referred to the serial entrepreneur and MC as the “love of my life.”

When asked why their relationship ended, Vivica blamed it on being in the public eye.

“The main thing that killed the relationship was that we just went way too public, way too fast,” she said.

“The love that I had for him — and still to this day — will always… He was the love of my life. I will admit that without any reservations.”

Fox added, “He will always have a very special place in my heart.”

Considering 50 seems to be happily in love with his long-time girlfriend, we’re not sure how likely they are to rekindle their love. But hey, who knows what the future holds?