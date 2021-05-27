5 Times Vivica A. Fox Kept It Very Real About Her Missteps In Love

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

It’s a pretty big deal when public figures display vulnerability. Not that they owe us a window into their personal lives, but it’s nice to know that money and fame don’t keep celebrities from going through the same ups and downs as everyone else — especially when it comes to love and dating.

Actress and personality Vivica A. Fox has never been shy about being honest about her romantic experiences and the mistakes made or realizations she came to about why her romances didn’t last. Most recently, she shared that when it came to her whirlwind relationship with 50 Cent, they didn’t work out because they were too open too soon about being a couple.

“The main thing that killed the relationship was that we just went way too public way too fast,” she told VladTV. “The love that I had for him and still to this day will always — he was the love of my life. I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason the relationship ended was because we just went public way too fast. Had way too many people in our business. If I was to have a chance to do it over, it would be that we stayed private a lot longer. We got too many people in our business and that’s what killed the relationship, unfortunately, because I really loved him.”

Some people might say it’s sharing too much, but we find it refreshing. There is beauty in learning something from the relationships you have had and sharing it with no qualms. Fox is unapologetic about it. Check out a few other examples to get an idea of what we mean:

She Used to Prioritize Sex

Fox admitted in 2019 that she was so focused on a fine man that she wasn’t ensuring they were a good and loving one.

“A six pack and a smile used to get me every time,” she said. “But now I’ve grown up, and honestly I’m looking for a good partner. I need someone that’s going to make me laugh. I need someone that’s going to make me smile. I want a man that when I see him, he gives me butterflies. That every time his number pops up on my phone I get excited to see him.”

Good sex is still important to her, but it’s no longer a priority.

“See before, I used to put sex before getting to know a person. And trust me, I’m single,” she said. “So now I’m taking the time to get to know someone that loves to travel, that loves sports, that loves to have fun that enjoys life and got his own money.”

She Learned Not to Take Care Of a Grown Man

Fox recently shared that the demise of her first marriage came from a lack of drive from her ex-husband Christopher “Sixx-Nine” Harvest. When a record deal he allegedly was counting on fell through, she ended up paying all of the bills. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back for her.

“He didn’t go out and then pursue things with the same drive that I had for my career,” she said. “You know, a woman doesn’t like paying all the bills all the time. I can only ask for help so many times before I had to come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to be the breadwinner in this family. My mother didn’t raise me to take care of a man. And that was the deciding factor.”

She’s Moved Too Fast

The actress has been honest about rushing to get her happy ending. When she married Harvest, she said she did so because she wanted to catch up to the women around her.

“I hate to say that,” she told VladTV. “Everyone was having their Cinderella day and I just wanted one too to be very honest with you. Why the marriage didn’t last a long time is ’cause I didn’t take the time to get to know him. I felt peer pressure.”

She’s since learned to take the time to get to know any man who comes into her life because taking things to the next level.

“Now, I’m just trying to make sure that I get to know someone a little bit better so that I can have a partner because that’s what I deserve,” she told the ladies of The View. “Someone that can be a partner that we shine together.”

She Stayed in an Unhappy Relationship Because She Wanted Kids

Fox told Bethenny Frankel on her now defunct talk show that she her engagement with Omar “Slim” White had to end because “I wasn’t happy anymore. He was a great guy, he just wasn’t for me.” She said she had spent so many years trying to have her career that she felt that she needed to settle down, move to Atlanta and marry so she could have a child and be close to family on the east coast, but it just wasn’t working. The couple called it quits months before their wedding.

“I just for the last 20 years had been so focused on Vivica and my career and what was the next job and what was the next thing I could do,” she said before tearing up. “I wanted to do something different. I wanted to have a child and I wanted to be closer to my family. I moved away when I was 17 years old.”

She Can’t Date Another Celebrity or Co-Worker

Another thing she learned from that relationship with 50 Cent is to not date other stars.

“It makes things very difficult and for me it becomes kind of competitive. To be very honest with you, if you’re both in the limelight, then sometimes it can be a little bit uncomfortable. I just prefer to date someone who’s in a different field. You know that old saying, ‘Don’t (go to the bathroom) where you eat’? Don’t do it!” she told The Chicago Tribune. “It’s like dating someone at the office — not a good move. When you work on movies or TV projects, you always see people that get in those quick relationships and it’s like, ‘Hmm, bad move, honey.’

“So for me, I’ve made it a cardinal rule: I don’t date any of my co-stars,” she added. “I just don’t do it. Because it can be temporary or fizzle out and you don’t want everybody else to be uncomfortable because you guys are tripping with each other. And people change; actors put on their best face in the beginning. I always joke that you meet their agent first and three months later is when you really meet them.”