Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Could you be happy in a marriage if you were the one financially providing for yourself and your husband?

For actress Vivica A. Fox, the answer was no. The 56-year-old star, who has been romantically linked to some big names during her career, was once married from 1998 to 2002 to Christopher “Sixx-Nine” Harvest (though she says they were only actually together for two and a half years), a singer who was part of a music group around the time he wed Fox.

Looking back on their relationship during an interview with VladTV, she admitted their marriage started off on sinking sand. She wanted a fairytale wedding like all of the women around her, so she rushed things to make it happen.

“I did. I hate to say that,” she said. “Everyone was having their Cinderella day and I just wanted one too to be very honest with you. Why the marriage didn’t last a long time is ’cause I didn’t take the time to get to know him. I felt peer pressure.”

What let her know it wasn’t going to work was the fact that when Harvest’s group didn’t get the recording deal they were planning on, he didn’t pursue other opportunities with the ferocity she would have in her own career, and she wound up taking care of them both.

“He didn’t go out and then pursue things with the same drive that I had for my career,” she said. “You know, a woman doesn’t like paying all the bills all the time. I can only ask for help so many times before I had to come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to be the breadwinner in this family. My mother didn’t raise me to take care of a man. And that was the deciding factor.”

She said that she learned a “huge” lesson from the experience, and now takes her time getting to know a guy and in deciding to go public with them. In fact, Fox recently shared that she’s in a relationship after meeting someone special during quarantine, and things were getting serious — but that’s all she was sharing.

“Well, you know. It’s ebbs and flows,” she said in January to Access Hollywood. “It starts out so great and the only thing I can say is that the honeymoon period is over and we’re kind of getting to know each other and I might be exploring new horizons.”