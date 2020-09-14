Vivica A. Fox To Join E!’s ‘Live From The Red Carpet’

There’s a new face coming to E!’s Live From The Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards special. Vivica A. Fox is co-hosting this year’s red carpet alongside mainstay, Giuliana Rancic.

Fox is following in the footsteps of comedian and actress Amanda Seales, who hosted the BET Awards virtually, along with Keke Palmer who helmed the MTV Awards virtually, in trying to make an impact in an unprecedented situation.

E!’s red carpet pre-show will follow suit in providing detailed live coverage of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards from a studio in Universal City, California.

The socially-distanced Emmys ceremony itself will be hosted by comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who will anchor the entire broadcast, premiering Sunday night, without an audience.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Vivica A. Fox attends the Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Fox is no stranger to the hosting seat. She’s been hosting and interviewing since the very beginning of her career and has been recording lively interviews on her podcast, Hustling with Vivica A. Fox, weekly throughout the pandemic.

Her appearance on Live From The Red Carpet will offer viewers a chance to hear directly from some of this year’s Emmy nominees. This year’s front runners include stars such as Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Don Cheadle, Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown. Yvonne Orji, Billy Porter, Wanda Sykes and Zendaya.

Watch Fox live on E! on Sunday at 4:30p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.