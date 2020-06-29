9 Moments We Loved At The 2020 BET Awards

Black joy is revolutionary and BET put it on display Sunday night for all the world to see with their first ever virtual BET Awards. And honestly, the network pulled it off.

Produced to prove that the culture can’t be canceled, the annual spectacle now in its 40th year allowed the show to go on across the country by bringing in some of the biggest names in entertainment.

There was so much magic and so much blackness that we couldn’t possibly talk about it all. Still, here are nine of the moments we loved from the show.

Amanda Seales’ Opening Monologue

The actress and comedian gave us permission to take a break from the year’s trauma to celebrate one another with a high energy opening number. Later in the show, Seales reminded us why she’s been a member of the Screen Actors Guild since ‘92 by bringing back BET’s classic shows such as BET News, Comic View, Teen Summit, Bobby Jones Gospel and Rap City.

Summer Walker and Usher’s Pink And Blue Performance

The two R&B singers sank into a pastel set as they performed their laid-back duet, “Come Thru.”

Wayne Brady’s Little Richard Tribute

The actor slipped into a shimmery suit to pay homage to the legacy of the late icon by performing “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.”

Meg Thee Stallions’s Desert Dancing

COVID-19 can’t stop Megan Thee Stallion. The Best Female Hip-Hop Artist winner hopped on a motorcycle and reminded us why she owns the summer. Her socially-distanced performance of her singles, “Hood Girls” and “Savage Remix,” was the perfect thing to heat up a pandemic.

Blue Ivy Claiming Her Award

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eight-year-old daughter collected her first statute for her appearance on her mother’s song, “Brown Skin Girl,” becoming the youngest BET Awards winner ever. We’ve been waiting for the true star of the Carter family to collect her things and it looks like it’s about that time.

Roddy’s Rich High Fashion Moment

The newcomer combined a colorless car and piano with striking lights, socially-conscious video clips, and a mesmerizing dancer for a truly out of the box experience. And let’s not forget he actually sang live to tape (a rarity in last night’s show), giving us the melodies that we needed.

The Gift of Beyoncé

Queen Bey accepted the Humanitarian Award on Sunday night, but she also used it as an opportunity to remind us that November is right around the corner. “Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” Beyoncé said after being introduced by our forever first lady Michelle Obama. “Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I’m encouraging you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle the racist and unequal system.”

Chloe and Halle’s Transformation

After creating magic on the tennis court, the singing sisters rocked two sets of costumes to cook up a special performance of “Do It” and “Forgive Me.” The duo’s talent proved you don’t need audience applause when they’ve got Parkwood.

Marsai Martin Wants Justice For Breonna Taylor

The Black-ish star and executive producer reminded us that though the quarantine days are long, dialing the number for the Kentucky District Attorney’s office is short.