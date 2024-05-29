Backless Tops Are Trending, Here's How To Wear Them

Getty Images

As I scroll on TikTok and Instagram, I recently noticed how many backless tops and dresses spam my For You Page. I met a friend for dinner with outside seating in the Lower East Side in New York, and she wore a Telfar backless tank with DIY ties in the back. I recently bought the same top so I could also add straps myself.

The top exuded a flirtatious and overtly sensual energy that I want to emulate this summer. I’ve always been self-conscious about my body and showing skin, but when my Telfar top came in the mail and I tried it on, a sense of confidence waved over me. I couldn’t help but get excited to plan what I’d wear with it. That being said, it’s officially a backless summer. From cookouts to block parties to park dates, we’re outside with our backs bare to the sun and nature’s warm breeze. We’ll also be aptly applying sunscreen too.

I’ve been planning on purchasing more backless tops as they’ve become a sort of elevated basic in my eyes. From T-shirts with large cutouts or back ties to elaborate going-out tops, I’ve compiled a few outfit ideas to get your backless summer started.

From a night-out look to a vacation outfit to a calm everyday slay, keep scrolling to learn more about how to style a backless top for the summer.

Keep It Simple

If you’re just getting into backless tops or never found yourself comfortable in them either, I highly recommend starting with a T-shirt with a cutout like this tee from Artizia. It’s an elevated basic that would go well with a pair of jorts and sneakers if you want to be comfortable throughout the day. You can dress this kind of top up with a flowy skirt, a bubble hem skirt, or a drop waist skirt. Even a pleated tennis skirt would be ideal with a top of this nature. You can go with a pair of baggy jeans or even skinny jeans for a day running errands too. Add a few accessories like a pair of large hoop earrings and a slouchy leather bag.

Maximalism At Its Finest

For those unafraid to lean into maximalism, a top like this option from Aya Muse or this A.W.A.K.E. MODE beaded option from Net-a-Porter would suit your needs. To add to a top that already has many intricacies you’ll want to use accessories. Stacking necklaces to accentuate a plunging neckline at the front or even the back is an easy yet effortless start. An alluring top would pair perfectly with tailored trousers like these from Maniere de Voir.

Pair the previously mentioned items with a snakeskin thin-heeled boot or pointed-toe pumps in a vibrant hue for a pop of color would work well. Also you can add an arm cuff or two alongside stacks of rings on both hands and a pair of dangling earrings. If your hair is long or in braids wear them in a claw clip to show off the back details of your top. Add a clutch or a small leather minibag to hold a few of your essentials.

Office-Appropriate

Circling back to a work or office-appropriate top, the Aritzia top or a long sleeve button-down version like this one would be ideal in a corporate setting (bring a blazer or chic sweater just in case). If your job allows, wear this type of top with a pair of straight-leg or loose jeans, or if you have a fancy event to go to, wear it with a pair of trousers and strappy heels. Tie the straps around the hem of your trousers to add dimension to your look.

Add a pair of statement earrings or a few large rings to evoke an elevated minimal outfit. You could also wear a long skirt, chunky boots, or breathable sneakers for an extra comfortable office look.

Comfortable But Outside

For a quintessential out-and-about summer day, the Telfar backless tank or a top like this one from Free People would be a suitable option. This kind of top offers comfort and ease of movement all while being effortlessly stylish. You could pair this with lightweight baggy cargo pants or a tennis skirt and sneakers for juxtaposition. Or if you’re comfortable doing so lean toward a more feminine silhouette with a mini skirt and a pair of platform sandals or wedges.

Or mix up the energy completely with baggy pants and a pair of strappy heels if you’re having a night out with the girls. A pair of cargo shorts would work well with this for a daytime hang in the park or a friends and family cookout.

Wearing a backless top on a first or even fourth date may seem daring but, if you’re up for it Lioness has you covered with this sensual option. The front gives a tank top illusion while the back is completely bare with two straps to keep your top in place. You could wear it with a mini skirt on a warm day or with a pair of slacks; even a pair of longline trouser shorts would suit this top well.

Depending on the nature of your date, you can add kitten heels if you’re out for drinks or dinner or a pair of flats for a picnic or museum activity. Add a few dainty necklaces or a single statement pendant and a few rings. If your footwear allows it, wear a beaded or chain anklet for extra flare to your outfit.