A Stylish Frequent Traveler On How To Master Your Vacation Wardrobe

Nana Agyemang

Packing for a vacation can be overwhelming, even if you’re a type-A planner. Fashion girls like myself share this anguish over what to pack, what to wear, the weather, and so forth, often waiting until the last minute to pack all their looks. Well, fear no more, we’ve enlisted the help of a well-traveled and well-dressed expert to give us the tips we need for our next big trip.

When she’s not hosting for ESSENCE at the Met Gala or running her own successful community-oriented organization EveryStylishGirl, Nana Agyemang is catching flights to warm and tropical dream destinations. Her dresses, bathing suits, shoes, and more have been on our radar with every travel picture or video she posts on Instagram. While she tags brands often, we want to know the why behind her looks and how she archives them so effortlessly and apply that to our own vacation wardrobes.

Think Cohesive, Pack The Basics

The key to not over packing is to start with your basics and essentials. Think T-shirts, button-downs, shorts, and so on. Those will be the pieces that will be life-savers if anything goes unplanned with the weather or something else. Agyemang tends to gravitate toward one-pieces for comfort as well as simplicity. It saves space when packing and maximizes styling options concerning dresses for the day and night. “Styling a fashionable and chic wardrobe for a trip is all about prioritizing comfort. I opt for dresses with interesting cut-outs, low open backs, bold colors, and prints. If I’m going for a one-piece, I have to make a statement every time,” Agyemang shares.

Embrace Color

A tropical vacation offers you the opportunity to have fun with your style. If you haven’t added much color to your wardrobe, now’s the time. Agyemang recommends adding touches of color through pieces from a bold bucket hat or a stylish pair of sunglasses. If you’ve adored colors for some time, try adding in a fiery red dress with cutouts or a bright green or yellow piece to match the warm environment. “I’m all about embracing color on a trip; it’s #NanaDoesColor or nothing else when I’m traveling. I firmly believe that our beautiful melanin was meant to shine, and it would be a shame to hide it under dull-colored clothing while on vacation.”

Accessorize, Accessorize, Accessorize

“Accessories have become my secret weapon for creating elevated vacation looks,” Nana shares. Layering and stacking jewelry is your best friend when traveling especially when you’re not one to pack lots of clothes or want to keep it light to bring new pieces home. Accessories for Agyemang add a final touch of sophistication to an outfit. She says layering on jewelry always does the trick for her. Also, she recommends an interesting hairstyle whether bohemian braids, freestyle braids, or another style you’d like to try. “Even if my outfits are simple, my hair adds that extra statement to my overall look.” Other accessories like hats or sunglasses as she mentioned earlier can also make or break a vacation look.

Next time you’re booking a flight for Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Tulum or wherever your dream destination is, be sure to think on these tips from EveryStylishGirl’s Nana Agyemang to steer you in the right direction. Vacation looks should be the least of your worries when traveling.