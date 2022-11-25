Home · Fashion

11 Best TikTok Accounts to Follow for Style Inspo

TikTok may be for laughs but it's quite the resource for style inspiration.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

The clock app is an interesting space to be in. You really have to pick and choose the type of energies you’re willing to let in as you scroll. When it comes to fashion, there’s so much content out there, and everyone has an opinion. If you’re looking to up your game with your next few purchases, TikTok is probably one of your greatest resources as editors to influencers have taken over the platform’s “fashion tok.” 

Commentators, outfit posters, historians, and e-commerce shoppers comprise Fashion TikTok. There are endless amounts of information, coupon codes, outfit inspiration, and wishlists to go off of. On your morning or afternoon scroll, here’s who you should take a look into for all things fashion-related, whether it’s to learn about fashion or learn about personal style. The curation is a mix of different aesthetics or “cores” and different facets of “fashion tok.”

@champagn3mani

@champagn3mani

it was fall in londom why cant it be in ny 😭

♬ God and the Devil In the Land of the Sun – Antonio Carlos Jobim

@jamilahadiyia 

@jamilahadiya

some statement jackets I’m loving for fall or winter or whateverrrr #fashion #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Jamila Hadiya

@fashionroadman 

@fashionroadman

Martine Rose’s SS15 had only one look and it was by necessity not choice. #demnagvasalia #martinerose #tiktokfashion #fashiontiktok #demna #balenciaga #balenciagatriples

♬ original sound – Fashionroadman

@_bbbbbbels 

@_bbbbbbels

Rainy day fit ☆

♬ WOOF MEOW – saiming

@dahanadcr 

@dahanadcr

wear whatever makes you happy 🌷 — @dahana @dahana @dahana #outfitinspo

♬ Cool Girls Wear Birkenstocks – aloprofile

@africanjawn

@africanjawn

Very casul kind of day.

♬ low key casual outfit – clothes are friends

@atiyacwalcott

@atiyacwalcott

I REGRET WEARING THIS #atiyawalcott #ootd

♬ original sound – Atiya C Walcott

@softust 

@softust

🕷️

♬ NOSTYLIST – Destroy Lonely

@blackgirlsstreetstyle

@blackgirlstreetstyles

The girls have done it again! Photos by @Tyler Joe All photos from this video can be found on IG in the highlighted stories under “BGSS 10” 💕

♬ I Know – JAY-Z

@cortnebonilla

@cortnebonilla

I kept trying to be serious but this song is a favorite. New obsession: linen sets from @RIISE 🤍 (with my guest, the dyson) #fy #fashion #fashiontiktok #fashioneditor #summeroutfitideas

♬ original sound – best songs here <3

@languageofyolande

@thelanguageofyolande

It ranges from auntie to cunty 🤷🏾‍♀️ #fashionaesthetic #fashiongirlie #fashiontiktok #fyp

♬ I Can Have a Wheel of Lovers – Tracee Ellis Ross

