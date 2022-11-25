11 Best TikTok Accounts to Follow for Style Inspo

The clock app is an interesting space to be in. You really have to pick and choose the type of energies you’re willing to let in as you scroll. When it comes to fashion, there’s so much content out there, and everyone has an opinion. If you’re looking to up your game with your next few purchases, TikTok is probably one of your greatest resources as editors to influencers have taken over the platform’s “fashion tok.”

Commentators, outfit posters, historians, and e-commerce shoppers comprise Fashion TikTok. There are endless amounts of information, coupon codes, outfit inspiration, and wishlists to go off of. On your morning or afternoon scroll, here’s who you should take a look into for all things fashion-related, whether it’s to learn about fashion or learn about personal style. The curation is a mix of different aesthetics or “cores” and different facets of “fashion tok.”

@champagn3mani

Article continues after video.

@jamilahadiyia

Article continues after video.

@fashionroadman

Article continues after video.

@_bbbbbbels

Article continues after video.

@dahanadcr

Article continues after video.

@africanjawn

Article continues after video.

@atiyacwalcott

Article continues after video.

@softust

Article continues after video.

@blackgirlsstreetstyle

Article continues after video.

@blackgirlstreetstyles The girls have done it again! Photos by @Tyler Joe All photos from this video can be found on IG in the highlighted stories under “BGSS 10” 💕 ♬ I Know – JAY-Z

@cortnebonilla

Article continues after video.

@languageofyolande

Article continues after video.