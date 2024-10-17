HomeLifestyle

15 Photos Of Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir Over The Years

Their fashions may change, but the love and devotion remains the same between this star couple. See them from the early days to the present.
Prince Williams/WireImage
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

If you’ve ever seen Gucci Mane on stage, chances are you’ve seen his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, not too far behind. For years, that has been the way he’s put on a show, with his biggest fan and supporter by his side, reciting every word. Who needs a hype man when you have a wife!?

But that has always been the nature of Gucci and Keyshia’s relationship. She’s been by his side on stage, but more importantly, through the ups and downs of life. The two met in 2010 and she stayed committed to him while he was in and out of jail and prison in the first half of the 2010s.

Courtesy of Instagram/@keyshiakaoir

“Gucci has always meant a lot to me. A lot of times, I feel like he’s misunderstood,” she told The Fader in 2017. “I know that I’m one of the few people that really understands him. I was his biggest support system, and no matter what he goes through I’m going to be there for him. Why would I turn my back on him now?”

Choosing to stay committed to him during such a crisis may not have been a move many women would make, understandably, but Ka’oir’s choice worked out in the end. Shortly after his release from prison in 2016, a healthy and happy Gucci popped the question at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game, and the couple wed on Oct. 17, 2017. The wedding was featured in a limited series on BET called Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event.

Courtesy of Instagram/@keyshiakaoir

While they no longer do reality TV, they’ve shared life after “I do” with fans on social media, which includes lavish living and expanding their family to include son Ice and daughter Iceland. They have children from their previous relationships, one for Gucci, three for Keyshia.

It’s always fun to see the couple together, not only because of their chemistry and his adoration of her, but also because you never know what you’re going to see the pair wearing. Just know it will be bright, and there will be bling. Check out some of our favorite photos of the pair from over the years below.

