15 Photos Of Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Over The Years

Prince Williams/WireImage

If you’ve ever seen Gucci Mane on stage, chances are you’ve seen his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, not too far behind. For years, that has been the way he’s put on a show, with his biggest fan and supporter by his side, reciting every word. Who needs a hype man when you have a wife!?

But that has always been the nature of Gucci and Keyshia’s relationship. She’s been by his side on stage, but more importantly, through the ups and downs of life. The two met in 2010 and she stayed committed to him while he was in and out of jail and prison in the first half of the 2010s.

Courtesy of Instagram/@keyshiakaoir

“Gucci has always meant a lot to me. A lot of times, I feel like he’s misunderstood,” she told The Fader in 2017. “I know that I’m one of the few people that really understands him. I was his biggest support system, and no matter what he goes through I’m going to be there for him. Why would I turn my back on him now?”

Choosing to stay committed to him during such a crisis may not have been a move many women would make, understandably, but Ka’oir’s choice worked out in the end. Shortly after his release from prison in 2016, a healthy and happy Gucci popped the question at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game, and the couple wed on Oct. 17, 2017. The wedding was featured in a limited series on BET called Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event.

Courtesy of Instagram/@keyshiakaoir

While they no longer do reality TV, they’ve shared life after “I do” with fans on social media, which includes lavish living and expanding their family to include son Ice and daughter Iceland. They have children from their previous relationships, one for Gucci, three for Keyshia.

It’s always fun to see the couple together, not only because of their chemistry and his adoration of her, but also because you never know what you’re going to see the pair wearing. Just know it will be bright, and there will be bling. Check out some of our favorite photos of the pair from over the years below.

01 01 2016 ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 18: Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane attend Gucci Mane “Woptober” Album Release Party at Gold Room on October 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

02 02 2016 ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 18: Keyshia Dior and Gucci Mane attend the Welcome Home Gucci Mane Concert at The Mansion Elan on June 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

03 03 2017 ATLANTA,GA-MARCH 6:Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane attend Ralo Signing Party Hosted By Gucci Mane at Josephine Lounge on March 6, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

04 04 2017 INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Gucci Mane (L) and Keyshia Ka’Oir attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

05 05 2018 NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic)

06 06 2018 MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Model Keyshia Ka’Oir and rapper Gucci Mane arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

07 07 2019 CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Gucci Mane (L) and Keyshia Ka’Oir attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

08 08 2019 MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Logo has been digitally retouched.) Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

09 09 2019 BOSTON, MA. – NOVEMBER 27: Rapper Gucci Mane with his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir sit court side during the second half of the NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets at the TD Garden on November 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

10 10 2020 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

11 11 2021 ATLANTA, GA – JULY 17: Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane backstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

12 12 2022 ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 01: Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci mane attend 2nd Annual The Black Ball Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

13 13 2023 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 26: Rapper Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir attend the game between the Memphis Grizzles and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

14 14 2024 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 12: Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane perform onstage during The Road To 1017 featuring The Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)