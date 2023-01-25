Keyshia Ka’oir Explains Why You Won’t See Her Oldest Children On Her Social Media

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Keyshia Ka’oir is upholding the boundaries of her children. The entrepreneur, a proud wife to rapper Gucci Mane, and a loving mom, is protective over her brood and rightfully so. She recently responded to some online criticism about why she hasn’t shared all of her children in Instagram posts but often shares images of youngest son, Ice, with Gucci Mane.

The scrutiny came after the couple shared their beautiful gender reveal photos via Instagram, announcing that they’re expecting a baby girl this year. Gucci Mane captioned his post, “My beautiful wife & I can’t wait to welcome our baby Girl !! The Wop bout to have a daughter!”

After the post was made public, several fans popped into his comment section, as well as The Shade Room’s comments, questioning the couple’s decision to show their son Ice, but not their older children from previous relationships.

“I like them, and all but how come they never take family photos with the other kids,” one person asked in the comment section of an Instagram post shared by The Shade Room. “Every time I see them I think about them Jamaican kids y’all say she hiding.”

Ka’oir responded by saying, “Dem ‘Otha kids’ don’t wanna get posted, and they not gonna be posted, so guess what!!!? Get used to it! Now carry on.”

For years she has dealt with rumors that she hid her three oldest kids away in Jamaica, where she’s originally from, spanning back to 2017. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2017, she addressed the speculation head on about her two daughters and son. “I left Jamaica at 10 years old after seeing my dad be brutally murdered,” she revealed. “I came to America at 10, [and] did all my schooling here. There’s no way I would have three kids at 10. It just doesn’t make sense.”

I DO NOT HAVE THREE KIDS IN JAMAICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@KeyshiaKaoir) October 19, 2017

In a 2017 interview with The Breakfast Club, Ka’oir also made it known that her children’s preference is to remain out of the limelight. Occasionally, she will offer a peek at her oldest kids, like when she celebrated her youngest daughter Dior’s sweet sixteen birthday with a big bash in 2021.

Despite the negative commentary at times, the couple remains excited and grateful for their growing family, as they are eager to welcome their newest addition.