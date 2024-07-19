Photos Of Fantasia And Kendall Taylor Through The Years

On July 18, 2015, Grammy-winning singer Fantasia said “I do” to boyfriend Kendall Taylor. The two jumped the broom on a yacht in North Carolina shortly after meeting. It may have sounded wild to others, but for the star, “Everything changed when I met him,” she said to Billboard in 2016. “I just knew [he was the one]. I was getting ready to go on the road, and he got on his knees and said, ‘Can I pray for you? I just want to cover for you down the road.’ In the time I’d been fasting from relationships, I asked God for someone to pray for me — someone that could cover me and my kids and be the man of the house. That’s when I knew.”
The couple just celebrated their wedding anniversary, and in 2021, welcomed their first child together in daughter Keziah (she has two children, Dallas and Zion, from previous relationships, he has one son, Trey, and the couple have two grandbabies thanks to Trey!). He has been by her side as she’s performed, traveled, through awards season, overcoming trials and tribulations, and more. He came into her life and became the ultimate helpmate.
“I had to go through it. When I first met my husband, I was taking care of everything. I took care of my whole family. It was me,” she told The Breakfast Club in 2019. “He owns his own business. And so, I wasn’t used to that. I was a pop-off—quick with the mouth, smart. But it took a man like him to sit me down, look me in my eyes and talk to me like I was supposed to be talked to, and say, ‘I’m here now. You don’t have to do all of that. Pass it over to me and let me take care of it.’”
The couple, who previously had a podcast moment on YouTube together called Taylor Talks, has always been open about their marriage and faith, how they make it work and have offered advice to other couples to get through rough times. They did the same in their 2022 book, No Crowns in the Castle: Building a Strong Relationship and a Harmonious Life. As another anniversary passes, it’s clear that Fantasia had the right idea about her hubby from the start.
“He treats me like a queen. He tells me I’m a queen every day. It’s not a day I don’t wake up to him saying, ‘Good morning, beautiful,'” she told Elle in 2023. “I wasn’t quite used to it. It made me feel very, very uncomfortable in the beginning. But he has reminded me of who I was. I was broken. It wasn’t until I met my husband and I started becoming a woman that sat back and realized that everything I went through was necessary.”
We love that for her. Celebrate their love by looking back at photos from their time together, from pre-marriage to early marriage to now.