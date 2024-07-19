Photos Of Fantasia And Kendall Taylor Through The Years

Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor at the 2024 TIME100 Gala held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

On July 18, 2015, Grammy-winning singer Fantasia said “I do” to boyfriend Kendall Taylor. The two jumped the broom on a yacht in North Carolina shortly after meeting. It may have sounded wild to others, but for the star, “Everything changed when I met him,” she said to Billboard in 2016. “I just knew [he was the one]. I was getting ready to go on the road, and he got on his knees and said, ‘Can I pray for you? I just want to cover for you down the road.’ In the time I’d been fasting from relationships, I asked God for ­someone to pray for me — someone that could cover me and my kids and be the man of the house. That’s when I knew.”

The couple just celebrated their wedding anniversary, and in 2021, welcomed their first child together in daughter Keziah (she has two children, Dallas and Zion, from previous relationships, he has one son, Trey, and the couple have two grandbabies thanks to Trey!). He has been by her side as she’s performed, traveled, through awards season, overcoming trials and tribulations, and more. He came into her life and became the ultimate helpmate.

“I had to go through it. When I first met my husband, I was taking care of everything. I took care of my whole family. It was me,” she told The Breakfast Club in 2019. “He owns his own business. And so, I wasn’t used to that. I was a pop-off—quick with the mouth, smart. But it took a man like him to sit me down, look me in my eyes and talk to me like I was supposed to be talked to, and say, ‘I’m here now. You don’t have to do all of that. Pass it over to me and let me take care of it.’”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 14: Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor are seen in midtown on December 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The couple, who previously had a podcast moment on YouTube together called Taylor Talks, has always been open about their marriage and faith, how they make it work and have offered advice to other couples to get through rough times. They did the same in their 2022 book, No Crowns in the Castle: Building a Strong Relationship and a Harmonious Life. As another anniversary passes, it’s clear that Fantasia had the right idea about her hubby from the start.

“He treats me like a queen. He tells me I’m a queen every day. It’s not a day I don’t wake up to him saying, ‘Good morning, beautiful,'” she told Elle in 2023. “I wasn’t quite used to it. It made me feel very, very uncomfortable in the beginning. But he has reminded me of who I was. I was broken. It wasn’t until I met my husband and I started becoming a woman that sat back and realized that everything I went through was necessary.”

We love that for her. Celebrate their love by looking back at photos from their time together, from pre-marriage to early marriage to now.

01 01 In the Beginning… ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: Kendall Taylor and Fantasia Barrino attend Reginea’s “All White” Sweet 16 birthday party at Summerour Studio on November 29, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

02 02 2015 LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 06: COO of Metro Transportation Kendall Taylor (L) and recording artist Fantasia Barrino attend the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

03 03 2016 Fantasia and Kendall Taylor attend the 2016 BET awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

04 04 2018 NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: Kendall Taylor and Fantasia Barrino attend Primary Wave Entertainment’s 12th Annual Pre-Grammy Party on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Primary Wave Entertainment)

05 05 2019 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Kendall Taylor (L) and Fantasia attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

06 06 2022 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 21: Kendall Taylor and Fantasia attend day 1 of 2022 Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo at Cobb Galleria Centre on May 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

07 07 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 14: Fantasia Barrino, Kendall Taylor are seen in midtown on December 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

08 08 2024 Kendall Taylor and Fantasia Barrino at the Astra Film Awards held at the Biltmore Hotel on January 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

09 09 2024 Kendall Taylor and Fantasia Barrino at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)