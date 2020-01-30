Getty

Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor have some exciting news to share: they have become grandparents for the second time!

Taylor shared the happy news that his son Trey had welcomed his second baby boy Kyan. Fantasia was overjoyed at her stepson’s new blessing, writing, “Let’s give a Rock Soul welcome to the new addition to our family! Kyan Jeremiah!!! We are absolutely proud of @treybrice2 @_kmccarthy for being masterful parents at such a young age. No matter what life throws at these two, God has them covered in heaven, and we have their backs on earth!”

The happy grandfather posted an emotional message about turning his life around in time to witness his son become a dad himself.

“New Year: Before 2019 ends, God delivered a message to our family last night that was titled ‘Kyan’ (my second grandson). As a youth that was ignorantly embracing a life of darkness, I used to pray just to see the age of 21. But when I became a man, I had to put away all of my childish ways, and now my prayer is to live to see these two make it to 21 themselves! Our Father in heaven truly is a redeemer to those who lean & trust in Him. In exchange for this priceless gift, I am determined to do what He has called me to do!- Salute @treybrice2″

Fantasia and her husband, who have started their popular “Taylor Talk” series on Instagram, said in a recent video that being parents and grandparents have shifted their priorities – especially as they learn to juggle family with business.

In a November 2019 interview with ESSENCE, Fantasia opened up about how meeting her husband, Kendall Taylor, helped her find herself and become the woman and artist she is today.

“I will have to say kudos to [my husband], because when he came into my life, he brought out a Fantasia that I didn’t even know was there,” said the 35-year-old superstar. “It started with my whole transition and my fasting time, because if I didn’t sit back and take the time to realize who I was and let go of some stuff, then I would have lost him.”

Congratulations to the Taylors on their new blessing!

Share :