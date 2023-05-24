Fantasia’s ‘Miracle Baby’ Is Now A 2-Year-Old And We Don’t Know Where The Time Went

It feels like just yesterday that singer Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor were announcing to the world that they were expecting their first child together. But it certainly wasn’t, because Keziah London Taylor just turned 2, and we can’t believe our eyes.

The singer and actress celebrated her baby girl with a touching message accompanied by a gorgeous photo shoot where Keziah is pictured in different ensembles, and old photos and videos of her post-birth while in the NICU. In one of the photos she is photographed in all green, done purposely because her mom said “it represents nature, growth, rebirth, health, hope,” and a number of other things, all positive. Also, the little lady loves green and being in nature.

“I can’t believe you are Two Today!” she wrote. “Mama, You are our Miracle Baby who fought in my womb to come out whenever ‘YOU’ wanted to come, which was TWO’ months early. Now you’re Two Years Old Today and still fighting!”

She continued, saying her new age “means you’re absolutely on the right path little Lady to fulfilling your deepest desires (playing all day, swimming, writing on walls, playing the piano, blowing bubbles, watching your favorite movies, to bossing us all around and telling us to Hush all day long.”



“Keziah London Taylor, You have everything it takes to overcome even the greatest of challenges and obstacles Right now!” she added.

Her dad also shared a sweet message, saying, “My Daughter @keziahlondontaylor where can I possibly begin? No one would sit and actually read what my heart could spill out concerning the magical way you have changed my life. You’re a Daddy’s Girl to the core and being a Girl Dad is proving to be one of the greatest joys of my life! As the world keeps spinning let’s keep Twinning & Winning my little Angel! Happy Birthday Beautiful!”

As noted, Keziah was born on May 23 2021, two months before her due date. Prior to her premature delivery, Fantasia was hospitalized in April of that year when she was just six months along because she said at the time, “My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in here a little longer.” She had to stay in the NICU for about a month before getting to go home.

She’s also a miracle baby because Fantasia was open about her infertility struggles before she was able to conceive Keziah. “This is a three-year journey that we’re on,” she told Tamron Hall in 2020. “We said let God be God and we’re going to sit back and see what happens. And truly…I kid you not, I forgot about it. I stopped following the tracker…I was just like ‘Forget it!’ And then I woke up one night and when I was like, ‘something’s different,’ I took the test. I took six tests! I threw the test at him I was so excited.”

While the couple, who married in 2015, share Keziah, they are also parents to Fantasia’s kids Zion and Dallas, and Taylor’s son, Trey. They are also grandparents, just so you know, to Trey’s two sons Khoen and Kyan.