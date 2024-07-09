Fantasia Celebrates Turning 40 With Help From MC Lyte And Brownstone At Epic '90s Birthday Party

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Fantasia is celebrating 40 years around the sun and did so with a 90s-themed birthday bash at Sky Lounge inside The VUE Charlotte. The singer shared a lively reel on social media that highlighted all the special moments from the celebration, including performances from MC Lyte, R&B group Brownstone, rapper Petey Pablo, who is a North Carolina legend, and her talented brother Ricco Barrino.

“WHAT A NIGHT TO REMEMBER!!” Barrino began her caption under the reel. “Celebrating 40 years of life with family and friends 90s style was everything to me!!! When I say a House Party was had… I HAD A BALL!!” She also sent a special shout-out to her husband, Kendall Taylor, for helping to make it all happen.

“Thanks to @saute1st for making my 40th so special king!!”

In the reel, guests, dressed in gear reminiscent of that decade, danced gleefully, as did the birthday girl, who was dressed like the ladies from TLC. She was blown away in one clip when MC Lyte arrived for a surprise performance.

“Such an honor to be a part of this special day to honor 40 years of life for our Queen @fantasia – she is my Soror, my sister, my friend,” said Lyte, who is a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. with Fantasia. “Thanks to the team for making this special surprise a reality.”

The singer was also captured in another video having the time of her life, rapping Kendrick Lamar’s hit record “Not Like Us” word for word. Guests were gifted a bag filled with nostalgic candy, and the birthday cake was even covered in everything from Bubble Tape to Fun Dip and Ring Pops.

Overall, the party looked like it had a vibe, and the Color Purple actress had the time of her life with her husband by her side.

Fantasia and Kendall met in 2015, so they are well on their way to a decade of love and marriage. The loving couple encountered one another at a club in Charlotte and married on a yacht three weeks after meeting. Their love story embodies the saying, “When you know, you know.”

In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Fantasia shared details of how she manifested her now husband.

“Every day, I would put up on index cards what I was looking for and what I wanted. Everything I had on my wall, Kendall was that,” she said. “He was a praying man, he was a smart man, he was a man with a story, he was a man with a past, he was going somewhere; I saw the king in him and he saw the queen in me.”

The couple have a blended family of four children and share one together—Keziah Taylor born in 2021. Barrino has a daughter, Zion Quari and son Dallas Xavier, from previous relationships, while Taylor has a son, Trey, from a previous relationship.

Cheers to more love, success and joy on the 4th floor for our favorite American Idol winner!