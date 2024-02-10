Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 1

Seleen Saleh

New York Fashion Week has officially started with an array of aesthetics on the runway as well as the streets. Fashion editors, writers, models off-duty, and influencers all made their way into the city to watch elegant and sometimes provocative runway shows for the Fall/Winter 2024 season. Stylish attendees who are unafraid to express themselves were captured by our fashion photographer on duty, Seleen Selah.

Selah Marley, daughter of Bob Marley was seen outside of the Collina Strada show in a whimsical ensemble of a knit hooded sweater dress with a mohawk detail in plaid and a fuzzy yellow bag for a pop of color. Model Aaron Rose Phillip was reporting for duty right before the show in a look made for a pop of red. Her hoodie and bag matched in red while her skirt was flowy, white, and satin paired with platform UGG boots. Singer Oyinda showed up in an all-black look, but it was not even close to boring. She added elements of texture like her fuzzy black shoes and played with proportions with her cropped zip-up hoodie and her flowing velvet pants.

Fashion editor Naomi Elizee wore a Black-owned brand Dauan Jacari’s plaid boxer skirt and a graphic black T-shirt underneath a blazer and tied her look together with a pair of black boots with a grommet detailing. Model and artist Gabrielle Richardson came out to support Collina Strada in a hoodie and lace skirt by the brand in pastel pink colorways and paired brown leather boots that had a vintage feel to them to tie her outfit together. Telsha Anderson-Boone gave an A$AP Rocky-esque look in a long wool tan coat over a light wash denim-on-denim ensemble, a black Bottega bag, and a pair of black boots.

To see the rest of these style guests of NYFW’s Fall/Winter 2024 season, keep scrolling.

