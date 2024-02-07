How Three Fashion Editors Prep For NYFW

Collage by ESSENCE editorial team.

From the industry’s top editors claiming their front row seat, to writers taking a behind-the-scenes look with backstage interviews, the press during NYFW keep things moving. And with our week only getting busier from here, they are taking a deep breath before diving into their back-to-back schedules. If it’s not a hair or facial appointment, then it’s taking time for R&R, shutting off from the world before they report on it.

And, of course, to keep them grounded through the week are their favorite beauty items: everything from a go-to hand lotion to defend against the winter winds, to lip oils and blushes for quick touch-ups.

Below, three of fashion’s favorite editors open up their beauty bags and let us peek inside to see how they’re prepping for NYFW.

Naomi Elizee, Market Editor at Vogue

The beauty items in Naomi’s fashion week bag:

“I don’t go anywhere without my lip products. I hate a chapped lip, especially in this weather! My current lip product rotation is the Dior Lip Glow Oil in Mahogany, Prada Lip Balm, and the Ami Colé Lip Oil. For makeup, I usually keep my routine very simple. All I carry around is my Nars Soft Matte Concealer, Pat McGrath Labs Mascara, and Fenty Beauty’s Diamond Veil Highlighter for light touch-ups. I also keep my 54 Thrones beauty butter close by for whenever my skin needs some major moisture.”

Her pre-fashion week wellness ritual:

“The weekend before the madness I stay home and rest. I try not to push my body too much because I know I am about to be nonstop for the next week. This is important to me because I do not want to burn out before the week even starts!”

Her beauty prep leading up to the week:

“I make sure to use my Gua sha and do ice rolling– the truth!”

What she’s most excited about:

“I’m excited to see all of the creativity that comes out of NYFW. It’s exciting to see what designers are currently inspired by. I am also looking forward to seeing all of my colleagues in one place… it’s always one big reunion!”

Asia Milia Ware, Fashion and Beauty Writer at The Cut

The beauty items in Asia’s fashion week bag:

“My beauty must-have during fashion week is lip gloss, usually Ami Colé’s Lip Oil because it keeps my lips nourished. I always hand cream on me, likely Dior’s Le Baume because it keeps my hands moisturized in this cold weather. I like carrying a travel-sized fragrance, too, likely Mind Games because it’s so long lasting and I’m usually out all day long during the day. Lastly, nail glue because my nails always find a reason to break or fall off during fashion week and there’s nothing more embarrassing to me than seeing myself in the background of someone’s video holding my phone up with a missing nail.”

Her pre-fashion week wellness ritual:

“I practice self-care leading up to fashion week by doing absolutely nothing. I spend time alone, cleaning my space and often just watching movies or resting. It’s a way for me to reset my social battery (because it runs out quickly during fashion week) and a way for me to shut my brain off so I can be fully on when fashion week comes around.

This is important to me because it’s so easy to burn yourself out and I’m completely uninterested in being fatigued on day two of fashion week. It’s also important to me because the better rested I am the better I look and feel which ultimately means I’m having a great week.”

Her beauty prep leading up to the week:

“I always do a facial about a week before, but the night before I officially have to be out at shows and events all day I do my favorite at-home peel from Shani Darden. Alongside that, I always have a lash, nail and hair appointment, it’s a full week of preparation.”

What she’s most excited about:

“I’m most excited about seeing Diotima. I’m really loving how her brand is growing. I’m also excited for Black in Fashion Council showroom and curious to see if we’ll have any big beauty moments on the New York runway. In general, my favorite part of fashion week is seeing my fashion friends and talking about what we’re currently loving or what’s most exciting. February fashion week always follows the holidays when everyone is pretty much hibernating and laying low, so this is a time that feels like a reunion which often can spark inspiration and ideas.”

Devine Blacksher, Senior Fashion Editor at ESSENCE

The beauty items in Devine’s fashion week bag

“The must-have beauty products in my bag always, and especially for fashion week, are deodorant, my favorite Jo Malone perfume, an eyelash curler, göt2b glue for my hair, a brush, an array of hair ties, Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip for my cheeks, Merit’s Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil, Topicals Slick Salve, Starface acne patches, and of course, lotion for my hands.”

Her pre-fashion week wellness ritual:

“Leading up to fashion week, I love to be horizontal resting and relaxing. Doing the bare minimum outside of work things is so important to me because I know how socially demanding the week will be, so sleeping more, longer showers, less screen time, getting massages, and listening to music to create a playlist for the week all help ground me.”

Her beauty prep leading up to the week:

“I’m pretty minimalistic with my beauty routine leading up to fashion week. I always book a nail appointment to get a gel manicure and regular pedicure. Since I have a bob cut right now, I have a silk press appointment set up for the day before NYFW kicks off. One thing I really want to incorporate into my beauty routine this year are monthly facials. Unfortunately, the esthetician I want to go to is booked up before fashion week, so I won’t be able to do it this time.”

What she’s most excited about:

“I’m excited to go to the Thom Browne show and bump into some friends when I’m out and about. I love when a show is theatrical during fashion week; it makes the intensity of the week more fun.”