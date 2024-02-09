ESSENCE Beauty Diary: Zuri Marley Gets Ready For The “One Love” Film Premiere

Photographers: Brandon Hicks, Cindy Romero Interior Set Design: Carolina Benitez

“My favorite part about the movie is that it shows another side of Jamaica and another side of my grandpa that I feel like people haven’t really seen,” Zuri Marley tells ESSENCE. “We don’t know what Bob was thinking, but we have a little slice of the vulnerability and what went on behind the scenes and so many exciting moments that I didn’t even know existed,” she says. The film, Bob Marley: One Love, is the latest musical comedy about the most legendary reggae musician of all time set to release this Valentine’s Day.

But ahead of the US release date, his granddaughter attended exclusive premieres– and DJ’d all of their afterparties– in Jamaica, London, and Paris. “It was a little bit of a world tour,” Marley says before getting ready for the fourth and final premiere in Los Angeles. “I love that I’m able to look fabulous and connect with my family, my roots and Bob’s message.”

While at the premiere in Jamaica, it was fitting that Marley wore Diotima, a Jamaican designer. And while in London, “the hair stylist used wire to create baby hairs. It was so intricate,” she says. As for Paris? It was all about the makeup inspiration, “I tried to do a thin brow moment, and I really wanted to make it theatrical.”

These iconic moments led Zuri to her final vision– as she says, “always dewy, always glowing”– while in Los Angeles. This was achievable thanks to the prep with Topicals “Like Butter” moisturizer as a hydrating mask. Following this, she tapped makeup artist hit series Euphoria, Alexandra French, who helped Zuri call back her bleach blonde brow era. Natasha Denona Concealer sat under a feline eye moment; a charred smokey cast blurred into a sharp, shadow-like wing. The look was made complete with cat-eye lashes and face-sculpting blush.

When it came to hair, “I don’t know if this will shock people, but I do not tie my hair down,” she says. “I like when human hair gets kind of matted.” Celebrity hair stylist, Lola Benson, used Shine ‘n Jam to slick her edges into a row of braids, leading to a long, tangled hairstyle at the back– just how the Marleys like it.