The Best Looks At Florida A&M University's Homecoming Football Game

Bustiers, cut-off denim, and mini skirts were the key pieces worn by game day attendees at FAMU this past weekend.
Ashley Bigbee
By Robyn Mowatt ·

Florida A&M University is an institution that is ripe with history. It’s also a space that serves as a valuable and special location where one can learn about the past and present of the South. In the wake of homecoming season which just passed for the school, FAMU welcomed thousands of alumni, visitors, and fans to its campus. This year for game day versus Texas Southern attendees flocked to Bragg Stadium and key areas on campus to flex their outfits (FAMU won).

What came next? An array of colorful ensembles. Some key moments we picked up on were the use of camouflage in addition to sequinned cowboy hats. Others who walked to Bragg and other hotspots donned different variations of orange and green, FAMU’s official colors. One look stood out to us, a varsity jacket that was worn with cut-off shorts and sneakers. Another look that felt fitting for the style moments we’re living through included bloomer shorts, and an additional one included flare jeans worn with an ultra-cropped tee.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Florida A&M University’s 2024 Homecoming football game.

