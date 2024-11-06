Ashley Bigbee

Florida A&M University is an institution that is ripe with history. It’s also a space that serves as a valuable and special location where one can learn about the past and present of the South. In the wake of homecoming season which just passed for the school, FAMU welcomed thousands of alumni, visitors, and fans to its campus. This year for game day versus Texas Southern attendees flocked to Bragg Stadium and key areas on campus to flex their outfits (FAMU won).

What came next? An array of colorful ensembles. Some key moments we picked up on were the use of camouflage in addition to sequinned cowboy hats. Others who walked to Bragg and other hotspots donned different variations of orange and green, FAMU’s official colors. One look stood out to us, a varsity jacket that was worn with cut-off shorts and sneakers. Another look that felt fitting for the style moments we’re living through included bloomer shorts, and an additional one included flare jeans worn with an ultra-cropped tee.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Florida A&M University’s 2024 Homecoming football game.

Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style The accessories add a pop of energy to this otherwise laidback ensemble.

Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Slashing a tee and turning it into a skirt-and-top combination fares well here.

03 03 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style There are times when an ensemble featuring orange and green feels nearly perfect; this is an example. Ashley Bigbee

04 04 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This attendee opted to wear a varsity jacket with cut-off denim shorts and trendy sneakers. Ashley Bigbee

05 05 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Leaning into green will never be the wrong choice during FAMU’s homecoming festivities. Ashley Bigbee

06 06 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style We’re all for pairing collared shirts with laidback bottoms; no matter what the attempt is, it’ll always come across as well put together. Ashley Bigbee

07 07 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This attendee figured out that mini denim skirts are the easiest way to inject some character into your game day ‘fit. Ashley Bigbee

08 08 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Note to self: a pair of slashed jeans works best when worn with sneakers, an interesting tee and a sporty hat. Ashley Bigbee

09 09 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Outside the Alpha Phi Alpha house nearby campus this attendee merges a graphic T-shirt with athletic footwear and eccentric pants. Ashley Bigbee

10 10 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style These friends approached game day attire in an assortment of ways; camouflage, statement boots and flared jeans each are standouts here. Ashley Bigbee

11 11 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style In past photo sets matching outerwear has reigned. These pieces are no different; especially since black and gold make for a stellar pairing. Ashley Bigbee

12 12 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This message that was embroidered on the backs of their matching jackets spoke loudly.

13 13 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style A punchy collegiate-inspired sweater was a strong choice. Ashley Bigbee

14 14 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Customizing your game day tee is a tried-and-true approach to pre-assembled looks that we’ll never grow tired of. Ashley Bigbee

15 15 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style This game day attendee opted for nearly all pink. Ashley Bigbee

16 16 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style A former Miss Florida A&M University takes a pair of floral printed pants for a spin. Ashley Bigbee

17 17 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style A snakeprint-inspired skirt, a graphic tee and a pair of statement boots proves to be a stylish ensemble here. Ashley Bigbee

18 18 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style Mixing textures is something that is quite common in recent years at FAMU’s Homecoming weekend. Ashley Bigbee

19 19 Florida A&M University Homecoming Game Day Street Style These coordinated friends nailed it. Ashley Bigbee