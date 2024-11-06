Florida A&M University is an institution that is ripe with history. It’s also a space that serves as a valuable and special location where one can learn about the past and present of the South. In the wake of homecoming season which just passed for the school, FAMU welcomed thousands of alumni, visitors, and fans to its campus. This year for game day versus Texas Southern attendees flocked to Bragg Stadium and key areas on campus to flex their outfits (FAMU won).
What came next? An array of colorful ensembles. Some key moments we picked up on were the use of camouflage in addition to sequinned cowboy hats. Others who walked to Bragg and other hotspots donned different variations of orange and green, FAMU’s official colors. One look stood out to us, a varsity jacket that was worn with cut-off shorts and sneakers. Another look that felt fitting for the style moments we’re living through included bloomer shorts, and an additional one included flare jeans worn with an ultra-cropped tee.
Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Florida A&M University’s 2024 Homecoming football game.
The accessories add a pop of energy to this otherwise laidback ensemble.
Slashing a tee and turning it into a skirt-and-top combination fares well here.
There are times when an ensemble featuring orange and green feels nearly perfect; this is an example.
This attendee opted to wear a varsity jacket with cut-off denim shorts and trendy sneakers.
Leaning into green will never be the wrong choice during FAMU’s homecoming festivities.
We’re all for pairing collared shirts with laidback bottoms; no matter what the attempt is, it’ll always come across as well put together.
This attendee figured out that mini denim skirts are the easiest way to inject some character into your game day ‘fit.
Note to self: a pair of slashed jeans works best when worn with sneakers, an interesting tee and a sporty hat.
Outside the Alpha Phi Alpha house nearby campus this attendee merges a graphic T-shirt with athletic footwear and eccentric pants.
These friends approached game day attire in an assortment of ways; camouflage, statement boots and flared jeans each are standouts here.
In past photo sets matching outerwear has reigned. These pieces are no different; especially since black and gold make for a stellar pairing.
This message that was embroidered on the backs of their matching jackets spoke loudly.
A punchy collegiate-inspired sweater was a strong choice.
Customizing your game day tee is a tried-and-true approach to pre-assembled looks that we’ll never grow tired of.
This game day attendee opted for nearly all pink.
A former Miss Florida A&M University takes a pair of floral printed pants for a spin.
A snakeprint-inspired skirt, a graphic tee and a pair of statement boots proves to be a stylish ensemble here.
Mixing textures is something that is quite common in recent years at FAMU’s Homecoming weekend.
These coordinated friends nailed it.
Jerseys are once again game day attendees go-to.