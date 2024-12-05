12 Festive Cocktails And Wines To Try This December Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The Love Cocktail or alcohol free mocktail, made with cranberry juice, red grapefruit juice and sweetened with some simple syrup, for an added flourish sugar the rim of your cocktail glass by rubbing the first few millimetres of the glass with a slice of lime or lemon and dip the rim in a bowl of sugar or salt if you prefer and decorate it with some fresh raspberries. Perfect for Valentines Day or any party occasion. Credit: ClarkandCompany

We’ve reached the end of 2024, and your instinct might be to either cozy up at home or party it up to close out the year. Either way, you might want some cocktails or wine to try at the bar, at home, or an easy batch cocktail for your upcoming holiday party. Or maybe you want to embrace seasonal ingredients that up the flavor profile of the cocktail classics. “I’m excited about warm spices and ingredients that pair well with cooler weather—think cinnamon, clove, and dark spirits like bourbon or aged rum,” says Alba Huerta, mixologist and owner of Julep cocktail bar in Houston.

From spiked eggnog to mulled wine, there’s no wrong choice. But if you need a bit of help, we rounded up a few drink options based on your zodiac sign.

01 01 Aquarius You’re always ahead of the curve, Aquarius. Though you’ve probably had quite a few Manhattans, switch things up ever so slightly with a Black Manhattan. This whiskey drink simply swaps the vermouth for amaro. This might just become your go-to for 2025. Refreshing Boozy Black Manhattan Cocktail with Amaro and Rye

02 02 Pisces You wouldn’t be a sensitive Pisces if you weren’t feeling the major change of the season and weather. Snuggle up with an apple cider hot toddy. Whether you choose whiskey, brandy, or rum, you’ll be comfy/cozy on the couch (your fave place to be!) in no time. Boozy Warm Apple Cider Hot Toddy with Rum and Lemon

03 03 Aries Make the season even more festive with a traditional drink like eggnog or coquito. A few dashes of rum and you’ve got a great batch cocktail sure to keep everyone feeling right at your next party.

04 04 Taurus “As a Taurus, my sign is grounded, indulgent, and all about enjoying the finer things in life,” says Huerta. “A drink that embodies that energy might be something luxurious and well-balanced, like an Old Fashioned.”

05 05 Gemini You want a little bit of this one minute, that the next. Ronny Jaramillo, head of Mana Hospitality and Brooklyn’s 390 Social suggests a New York Sour. “You get the best of a whiskey sour with a red wine floater,” he says of the drink that will appeal to your different personalities.

06 06 Cancer Cancer, let’s be real. You’re probably hibernating until Spring. Jaramillo recommends mulled wine. “It’s warm and cozy, which is exactly what a Cancer desires, especially in the cold weather.” Two cups of autumn mulled wine or gluhwein with spices and orange slices on rustic table top view. Traditional drink on autumn holiday on the background of autumn leaves.

07 07 Leo There are very few people who bring the upbeat vibes wherever they go, so Leo, keep the party going with a Jager Bomb. The energy drink and Jägermeister shot is fun in a glass for a night to remember (or not!). Ekapot/Adobe Stock

08 08 Virgo A classic mint julep isn’t just for Derby season, though we’re sure you already have your tickets booked, Virgo. Huerta says this “earthy and refreshing” drink is great for a grounded sign. Homemade Derby Mint Julep with Kentucky Bourbon

09 09 Libra “I am a Libra, and don’t want to make decisions,” says Jaramillo. “So I always go for a good Negroni. It’s all equal parts, which definitely appeals to my need for balance.” Negroni cocktail with orange peel and ice, selective focus.

10 10 Scorpio You may have had Sherry as a mixer in some cocktails, but you should also try sipping it on its own, pre or post-dinner. But it’s even great while nibbling on appetizers. Warning though, the fortified wine can have up to 25 percent ABV, so go slow. Aged golden fortified sherry being poured into a crystal glass. An antique bottle of dark glass and a crystal glass. Copy space.

11 11 Sagittarius As for the forever unbothered Sag, order a Naked and Famous; the mezcal, Aperol, and Chartreuse cocktail. “It’s fun and flirty, just like them,” says Jaramillo. Boozy Red Naked and Famous Cocktail with LIme and Chartreuse