HomeLifestyle

12 Festive Cocktails And Wines To Try This December Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you're sipping for Christmas or toasting on New Year's Eve, keep it fun and cozy with these cocktail and wine selections.
12 Festive Cocktails And Wines To Try This December Based On Your Zodiac Sign
The Love Cocktail or alcohol free mocktail, made with cranberry juice, red grapefruit juice and sweetened with some simple syrup, for an added flourish sugar the rim of your cocktail glass by rubbing the first few millimetres of the glass with a slice of lime or lemon and dip the rim in a bowl of sugar or salt if you prefer and decorate it with some fresh raspberries. Perfect for Valentines Day or any party occasion. Credit: ClarkandCompany
By Patrice J. Williams ·

We’ve reached the end of 2024, and your instinct might be to either cozy up at home or party it up to close out the year. Either way, you might want some cocktails or wine to try at the bar, at home, or an easy batch cocktail for your upcoming holiday party. Or maybe you want to embrace seasonal ingredients that up the flavor profile of the cocktail classics. “I’m excited about warm spices and ingredients that pair well with cooler weather—think cinnamon, clove, and dark spirits like bourbon or aged rum,” says Alba Huerta, mixologist and owner of Julep cocktail bar in Houston.

From spiked eggnog to mulled wine, there’s no wrong choice. But if you need a bit of help, we rounded up a few drink options based on your zodiac sign. 

TOPICS: 